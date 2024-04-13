Obituary: Kevin Hoss

Kevin moved with his family to Arizona in 1973 from South Dakota. He enlisted in the Army after graduating from Prescott High School in 1975. After his service he lived in Iowa and Colorado, returning to Arizona in the early 1990’s. Since returning to Arizona he has worked as a miner and equipment operator for approximately the last 35 years.

Kevin is survived by two brothers, Robin and Darwin, one sister Noreen and multiple nieces and nephews.

No date has been determined for services at this time, a future notice will be given with details.

He will be missed. RIP Kevin Hoss.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.