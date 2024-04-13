Obituary: Dr. Richard Albert Sanders (Dick)

Dr. Richard Albert Sanders (Dick), 93, of Prescott, AZ died March 31st, Easter Sunday 2024, surrounded by family. Dick was born August 30th, 1930, in Portsmouth, Virginia, the son of Albert Earl Sanders and Jean May (Anderson) Sanders. Dick’s dad was career Navy so he moved from coast to coast several times as a child. His sisters Lorraine and Sylvia died young, possibly from meningitis. His mom helped cultivate his love of books, poetry and music, and taught him to sew and cook. His dad taught him the value of two minute showers, the value of hard work, and how to make anything with his hands and the right tools. Dick shined shoes near Navy piers to make money as a child. He learned to play saxophone in junior high, and had a swing band with friends in high school. He met the love of his life, Kathleen Mary (Kline) Sanders in the winter of 1950 in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she was working as a “cabin girl” and he as a “night boy.” They were both excellent skiers in their spare time, and after a winter working together decided to elope on April 15, 1951. To this union 5 children were born. Dick was a loving husband and father, and passed along his love of learning, amazing work ethic, respect for natural places, love of cats, and sense of adventure to his children. Dick was not raised Catholic but upon marrying Kathy, promised to raise his children in the Catholic faith. He joined the Church, and was always an active member of his parish. He encouraged each of his children to follow their dreams, and supported them in any way he could. Dick had a special relationship with each and every one of his grandchildren and loved them dearly. Dick was a lifelong learner who truly appreciated the value of education. He earned BA’s in English and Elementary Education from Western Washington State in 1951. He went on to teach elementary school in Denver, CO, Jackson Hole, WY, Globe, AZ, and high school English for a year in Mazatlán, Mexico. In 1959 he moved his family to Fayetteville, AR to pursue graduate studies in Clinical Psychology. He loved to build and create things, often working with his children on never ending projects in his garage - car engines, canoe building, cabinetry, rock tumbling, lathe work - and even building an ultralight plane.

After completing his PhD in 1962, Dick and family, with all their possessions in a Volkswagen van, moved to Norfolk, NE. Dick began his career as a Clinical Psychology Intern at Norfolk State Hospital. Community mental health was virtually unknown in the 1960s and much of Dick’s long career as a clinical psychologist involved pioneering community mental health centers across the northern half of Nebraska, in a time when people with mental illness and those with intellectual challenges were isolated and hidden away in institutions. Dick believed that mental, physical and spiritual health were interconnected, promoting good health practices in any way he could. He was the director of clinics and halfway houses, founded head start programs and health initiatives in rural areas and on reservations, and taught college psychology classes at Wayne State College and Creighton University. He served as a consultant for many mental health outreach programs, was twice appointed to the Governor’s Nebraska Commission on Drugs, and served as president of three of his professional mental health associations. Dick served on governing boards for numerous health, community outreach, and environmental organizations.

Dick loved to hike, camp, and explore, even climbing Mt. Rainier as a teenager. He took his family camping each summer where everyone could learn about fishing, geology, natural history, stars, and the magic of a campfire. Dick and Kathy built a small cabin in Ouray, CO, in 1970 and enjoyed decades of mountain beauty with family and friends. Dick and Kathy loved to travel, visiting friends and family all over the US, and in Mexico and Canada. In the early 1960s Dick discovered another love - flying. His pilot’s license, instrument rating, and Cessnas allowed him to get to and from his rural mental health clinics in a day so he could spend more time with family. Dick and Kathy enjoyed air shows and fly-ins, and even flew to the Bahamas a few times. In the 1980s, Dick bought a used Subaru and a month later, in mid-winter, he and Kathy drove to Fairbanks, Alaska. Nothing was better than a new adventure, except maybe a new computer operating system. In his later years Dick was an active advocate for environmental causes, especially those focused on conservation efforts. After retirement, Dick and Kathy settled in Prescott, AZ. They bought a house in the pines in the late 1990s and quickly became active members of the community. He and Kathy were immersed in service to their community and parish. Dick and Kathy appreciated the arts and loved Prescott’s rich artistic community. Everywhere he went, Dick was an instrument of peace and justice.

Dick is survived by Kathy Sanders, his beloved wife of nearly 73 years; his children Brian (Wendy), Eric, Sally, Paul, and Nancy (Brian). Dick is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Lanika; Beth, Sarah & Kyle; Timilin, Dylan & Tempest; Daniel, Chiara & Brennain, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Prescott, on April 15, 2024 at 11:00, preceded by the Rosary at 10:30 and followed by a luncheon in the lower level of the church. The family asks that you dress joyfully and casually, and please wear your hiking boots. Inurnment will take place at a later date, in Ouray, CO. In his honor, please consider a donation to The Nature Conservancy, iCARE Adult Day Center, Maggie’s Hospice, or The Margaret T. Morris Center.

