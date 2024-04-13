Obituary: Archie Eugene ‘Gene’ Howell

Archie Eugene “Gene” Howell passed away in Prescott, Arizona on March 29, 2024 at the age of 83. He was born in Texas on May 18, 1940 to Syndey and Thelma Howell.

Gene grew up in Bisbee and Tucson and earned an engineering degree from the University of Arizona. In 1966, he married Grace and they had two children, Brian and Kristi. He enjoyed a successful career as an engineer and was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Gene was an outdoorsman and athlete. He loved camping, fishing and hunting and played baseball, tennis and golf.

Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years Grace, son Brian/wife Kate, daughter Kristi/husband Todd, and grandsons James and Andrew.

