Las Vegas Strip resort signs iconic hip hop stars for residency

The Las Vegas Strip and off-Strip resorts have been known for hosting entertainment for a variety of music tastes over the years, ranging from pop, rock, jazz, country, R&B, as well as Broadway shows.

Guests looking for classic pop shows can choose from legendary star Wayne Newton at Bugsy's Cabaret at the Flamingo Las Vegas, Barry Manilow just off the Strip in the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas or Donny Osmond at Harrah's Showroom.

Country fans can buy tickets for residencies, including Garth Brooks at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Shania Twain at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas or Carrie Underwood at Resorts World.

Rock band residencies coming to the Strip

Visitors looking for rock residencies can see Scorpions, who play six shows in April and two in May at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic blockbuster album "Love at First Sting."

Or maybe rock fans would like to catch Duran Duran when the band returns to the Strip for two shows May 3 and 4 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas or REO Speedwagon at the Venetian Theater at the Venetian Las Vegas for its "An Evening of Hi Infidelity...And More" residency May 8, 10, 11, Oct. 2, 4 and 5, 2024.

Those looking for R&B shows can see New Edition at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. Maybe guests prefer Earth Wind & Fire when the band arrives for seven shows at Apollo Global Management's (APO) Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a seven-show residency scheduled Oct. 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18 and 19, 2024.

Major rap and hip-hop residencies have been rare on the Las Vegas Strip. Wu-Tang Clan performed what is considered Sin City's first hip-hop residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Feb. 9-10 and March 22-23, 2024. The biggest hip-hop show in Vegas has been the Lovers and Friends Festival, which in 2023 featured hip-hop artists including 50 Cent, Pitbull, Busta Rhymes and Master P & No Limit Soldiers.

Hip-hop legends set for residency on the Strip

The Strip will have its first big hip-hop residency in July when legendary New York hip-hop stars Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, and Doug E. Fresh join DJ Cassidy for his "Pass the Mic Live" residency in July at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The hip-hop icons are set to perform July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. for all shows.

In this show, DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to each of the all-star rappers on stage in a special format, taking the audience on a musical journey. Special guests will also be featured on each of the three weekends.

DJ Cassidy says the idea of this residency is for it to be sort of a throwback to the days of Vegas in the 1960s when the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley were the biggest shows in Sin City.

“Just as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop united in Las Vegas to form the Rat Pack, one of the greatest shows of all time, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and I will unite to create an experience that will go down in Las Vegas history,” DJ Cassidy said in a statement. “In the great tradition of Liberace, Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton, and Siegfried & Roy, we will redefine showmanship in ways The Strip hasn’t witnessed since the days of The Sands and The International. Every night will be a unique one time only event, black tie (optional) of course.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.