Kara Swisher calls out urgent need for AI guardrails

As artificial intelligence continues to grow, so do the calls for strict regulation. Famed journalist and author Kara Swisher joined TheStreet to discuss the pressing need for AI regulations in the tech industry.

Full Video Transcript Below:

SARA SILVERSTEIN: For everyone, not just for media. Is there a company or a person in tech right now that you think is really dangerous?

KARA SWISHER: No, I don't think - dangerous is the wrong way to - I call Mark Zuckerberg dangerous only because he's inept to the task of the responsibilities that were put upon his shoulders. Or he put himself on the shoulders. No, it's not dangerous. It's well, okay. There are dangerous people going to use going to use AI just the way they've used the internet over the past decade. You know, some are very explicit like Donald Trump and some are very implicit like nation states that want to create Discord.

So I'd look more to the malevolent players than anyone else. That said, what's really dangerous that is that our Congress can't pass laws around antitrust or privacy or guidelines around AI. We have to do that because this is the only industry in history that doesn't have significant regulation, giving it guardrails. They just don't. They can whine all they want about other regulations, but every industry, the car industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the insurance industry, however imperfect, have regulations governing them specifically. This one does not.