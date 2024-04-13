Firewise Part I: Is it a noun or a verb?

As Prescott Fire Department’s wildfire risk manager, I often hear the word “Firewise.” It is integral to my position and to the safety of folks living in our wildfire-prone region.

That said, it has different applications, and that makes it a noun, a verb, and even an adjective sometimes. In a series of upcoming articles, I will be covering the nuances of Firewise and other fire prevention concepts we should all be familiar with before the next wildfire season. We have all chosen to live in the Wildland/Urban Interface, as the name implies, where the city meets the woods.

Firewise, the noun, refers to a certification program overseen by the National Fire Protection Association and is more formally known as Firewise USA. Firewise is managed at the state level. Groups of homeowners, numbering at least eight up to as many as 2,000, can come together, create a Firewise board, and work collectively to create a community that is better prepared to withstand an approaching wildfire.

Here is a fun fact: contrary to misconceptions, it does not require that every home in a community be mitigated to qualify for the certification. Yavapai County has the highest number of Firewise certified neighborhoods in the state.

One boon to having the certification is better access to dedicated grant funds to help further improve the neighborhood. It can also provide leverage with some homeowner’s insurance companies for lower premiums. This is huge at a time when insurance companies are backing out of communities with wildland-urban interface issues like ours. Locally, Yavapai Firewise (formerly Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission, aka PAWUIC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping our neighborhoods gain this status, access grant monies, and maintain their certification. They can be found online at Yavapaifirewise.org.

Firewise, the verb, is the version I hear most often. “I Firewised my home,” or “Which local landscapers can Firewise my home?” It is the process of removing vegetation from around your home in a systematic, best practices approach that has been shown to improve a home’s survivability against a wildfire. Oddly, what people think it means to Firewise a property and what I think it means to Firewise a property often differ.

A homeowner recently wished to show me their Firewised property. We rounded the home into the back yard, and I was shocked to see… nothing. He had removed every tree and bush on his property, and even gone several feet into the next property in his effort to eradicate all plant life. He beamed with joy. I wept inside. While that home is indeed more likely to survive a wildfire, it sacrificed the nature of our community in the process. Seeing misapplication of valuable Firewise practices is what promoted me to start this series.

Our community is why I applied for this position. After over 40 years of living here, I have a vested interest in getting another 40 out of it. I want to help folks find the balance between fuels removal and habitat retention, all the while creating a community better able to survive a catastrophic wildfire.

Firewise is about striking a balance between improving the survivability of our homes with maintaining something of the flora and fauna which make Prescott a beautiful place to live. A recent public survey affirmed our love of the environment here. Where is that balance though? In my coming articles I will take folks down that path. Next up… determining which plants need to go away from around your home.

Conrad Jackson is Prescott Fire Department’s wildfire risk manager. He has been a wildland firefighter for 30 years, serving with both the Prescott National Forest and Prescott Fire Department.