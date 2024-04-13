Costco has a new way to make money members will love

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement Guilty plea by leader of polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border is at risk of being thrown out A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Costco has a new way to make money members will love

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: April 13, 2024 1:21 p.m.

Costco generally lags behind its competitors when it comes to technology. That's largely because the chain does not invest in ideas that have not been fully proven.

Unlike rivals like Amazon and Walmart, the warehouse club does not see itself as a technology company. That doesn't mean it never adds new innovations, the chain most certainly does, it simply waits until they become something that makes the membership experience better.

Related: Costco unveils sales smasher, dividend kicker

Costco (COST) also finds clever ways, in many cases, to offer services that rival what Amazon, Walmart, and Target have spent millions, sometimes billions on. The warehouse club, for example, does offer same-day delivery but it did not spend any money to do it.

Instead, the chain contracted out the service to Instacart. That's a move that's very typical of a chain that focuses on delivering the best prices possible for members.

That starts with keeping its SKU count low so its buyers have the most purchasing power, but it extends in so many other ways. Costco works with its vendors to lower costs and scrutinizes every dime it spends.

The warehouse club, however, has identified an area where it could be taking in more money outside of memberships and what it sells in its clubs and online. It's an opportunity the company has not focused on but that is changing and most of the money brought in will be put into lowering prices. 

Costco saves money in every way it can including not offering bags at checkout.

Image source&colon Tim Boyle&solGetty Images

Costco has an untapped source of revenue   

In his final earnings call before stepping down as Costco CFO, Richard Galanti fielded a question about his company's plans for retail media and advertising dollars. Rivals including Amazon, Walmart, and Target take in hundreds of millions of dollars to deliver ads in their stores and websites.

"Well, without giving numbers out, we know there's an opportunity there, more than we've done in the past. In the last 6 or 8 months, we brought on people that are seasoned in this business to help us. And it's a point of focus. We know that there's money out there," he said. 

Costco, he noted, does have related experience.

"We've always been very successful in other forms of vendor buckets, whether it's end caps or advertising in our own Costco connection, and of course, over the last several years, some advertising online or banners or placement. But there's a lot more that can be done there," he added.

Costco would give the money to its customers

Costco, should it manage to increase the advertising dollars it takes in has good news for its members about how the money would be spent.

"Rest assured, whatever it is, we're going to use it to — just like when we always said, if we can save $1 on buying something, we're going to give $0.80 or $0.90 to the customer. I think that mantra will continue on this side as well," Galanti shared. 

The now-retired CFO believes that this could be a major revenue source for the warehouse club.

"There's certainly ability for more dollars out there. Some of our big retail competitors have talked about doubling in five or six years what they have. I think, again, it's a lower market share for us, so there's a little more opportunity for us to continue to grow that," he added.

Costco ended the second quarter with 73.4 million paid household members, up 7.8% versus last year, and 132 million cardholders, up 7.3%, with continuing growth throughout the quarters. The company also continued to grow its Executive membership base.

"At Q2 end, we had 33.9 million paid executive members, an increase of 646,000 during the 12-week second quarter. Executive members represent a little over 46% of paid members and a little over 73% of worldwide sales' Galanti said.

Executive members pay $120 per year, twice what a basic Gold membership costs, but get 2% cash back up, to $1,000 annually, on most purchases.  

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: