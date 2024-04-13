American Airlines says flight attendants are making money on delays

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement HUSD selected for more than $1.2M grant to boost student achievement Firewise Part I: Is it a noun or a verb? Picture This: Dewey-Humboldt Days 2024 delivers fun-filled festivities on Main Street Mardi Read ‘will be missed’ PUSD assistant superintendent, praised for her ‘educator’s heart,’ to retire Need2Know: Purple Cat Good Used Bookshop sold to employee; Findlay Buick GMC makes $675 donation to Yavapai Exceptional Industries; Steam Sesh Salon Studio opens its doors in CV Dr. Marylou Mercado named vice president of Workforce Development and Health Sciences at Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center at Yavapai College offering industry-recognized, career-oriented certifications, tuition free Arizona Territorial Society shares Pauline O'Neill Chalk it Up Prescott! to be held April 20-21

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

American Airlines says flight attendants are making money on delays

Jeffrey Quiggle
Originally Published: April 13, 2024 10:03 p.m.

It's no secret that major U.S. airline flight attendants have recently raised a number of concerns about work environments and their jobs.

But now, American Airlines  (AAL)  is reportedly accusing some of their employees of attempting to profit from rolling delays.

Related: United Airlines passenger incident triggers quick response

American Airlines flight attendants have voiced several concerns. Among them are lack of rest during layovers, retaliation for complaints and matters over compensation and benefits.

A new development has added layers of complications to the problems.

Ben Schlappig, writing for One Mile At a Time, explains the issue.

"American Airlines is accusing some of its flight attendants of trying to profit off of rolling delays, and is calling it theft," he wrote. "I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers among flight attendants, especially given the tense contract negotiations going on."

A travel expert says he has a statement from American Airlines

On X (formerly Twitter), travel expert JonNYC reported this statement he claimed he gathered from American Airlines: 

We are seeing an increased occurrence of FAs picking up trips (UBL/ETB) when they are in the midst of a potential creeping (rolling) delay in their current sequence thus resulting in "Illegal Through No Fault" (JCBA 10.K) pay protection. Examples the company has provided are; a next individual sequence where you have to have FAA minimum home base rest of 10 hours in between, or a double-up where you are required to have the prescribed time of 1:30 between arrival and departure of second sequence. (among other examples)

Crew Schedule Seniors are examining each and every one of these last-minute pick-ups that result in pay protection to determine whether there was intent to manufacture an illegality resulting in pay. The Company has noticed APFA they consider this theft. They will take a deep-dive into when you picked up the trip, when the delay began, what did the crew know and when (even including Flight) and potentially bringing you in to investigate. The company's position is just because the times haven't been modified/sequence has yet to be repaired, doesn't mean the crew is unaware it is inevitable.

In the event the company determines (by review of data) you had no intent to fly the trip they will take the pay away and potentially bring you in for investigation. Please ensure you only bid/pick up trips you have an honest intent of flying and are confident you will be legal to fly to avoid the Company's scrutiny, and be able to back-up your decision with factual data.

An American Airlines plane is seen on an airport tarmac.

Shutterstock

Flight attendants have a complex system about bidding on trips

Schlappig explains a way flight attendants can approach their upcoming flights.

"Flight attendants have a complex system through which they can bid on trips, based on a variety of factors, and that determines their schedules," he wrote. "In addition to their standard monthly bidding, flight attendants can pick up trips at the last minute for extra pay, assuming it doesn’t interfere with any trips they already have on their schedule. They always need a minimum amount of rest between sequences, typically at least 10 hours."

Schlappig suggested that American Airlines flight attendants are "intentionally picking up trips that they have no intention of flying, in order to get more pay, and the company is calling it theft."

He gave a hypothetical example.

Just to give an example (I’m totally making this up), let’s say that a flight attendant is scheduled to work a trip starting at 6AM tomorrow, from Miami to Los Angeles. Flight attendants need at least 10 hours of rest between flights. So let’s say a flight attendant picks up a quick Miami to Tampa to Miami turn at the last minute for this evening, but it’s clear that the flight will be delayed (since the inbound aircraft is hours late, or there’s a maintenance issue, or there’s a thunderstorm).

If they picked up that trip and flew it but returned after 8PM (10 hours before 6AM), they wouldn’t be able to fly the trip the following day, but they’d still get paid for both trips.

The One Mile At a Time writer gave another thought on the subject.

"I suspect this is primarily about trying to make flight attendants scared about this behavior going forward, but I guess we'll see," he wrote. "If the company does take disciplinary action against flight attendants, I imagine the union will have a lot to say."

At the time of publication, American Airlines has not responded to a request for comment.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: