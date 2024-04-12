Walmart takes on Amazon with major new expansion

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws Chili cook-off, music, and more at Mark’s Beer Garden UPDATE: 82-year-old man dies of injuries sustained in March 29 collision

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Walmart takes on Amazon with major new expansion

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 4:12 p.m.

We may be just four months into 2024, but competition among three of the main retailers in the U.S. has never been hotter. 

Those three retailers, of course, are something like the three horsemen of a postpandemic world. 

Related: Starbucks makes big change customers will notice right away

Target  (TGT) , Amazon  (AMZN)  and Walmart  (WMT)  all saw considerable success during and after covid because they were positioned strongly prior to the outbreak. But as busy shopping centers shut down and less-competitive businesses folded, the three came ready to split the spoils. 

To be sure, each has had its difficulty, particularly in the brick-and-mortar sphere. Inventory shrink, the industry term for theft, has been steadily rising, hurting profit. And inflation has caused many shoppers to stay at home and rethink their budgets; for many, gone are the days of impulse shopping and retail therapy. 

But as weaker retailers, particularly specialty stores like Party City and Joann Fabrics, shuttered across the U.S., the three giants were happy to move in and take their footprints. 

Target, Amazon and Walmart have expanded and are now ubiquitous with the contactless and convenient one stop shopping consumers have come to expect.

But there's only so much runway a retailer can take in the way of convenience. Free and fast shipping: they've all got it. Membership options: check. Loyalty savings and rewards: yep. Limited-time promotional blowout sales: They've all got those, too. 

Walmart expands into key industry Amazon wants

Which is why each company is now expanding into markets beyond retail. Target, for example, is going for the ministore experience, bringing in popular labels and retailers like Ulta  (ULTA)  so customers can shop within the shop — and Target gets valuable foot traffic. 

Amazon has been expanding into premium offerings in beauty, fashion and pricey but critical industries, like health care. It's also trying to expand into drone delivery, in case your two-day shipping just isn't fast enough. 

Walmart is taking a similar tack. As it rapidly expands its drone capabilities in Texas, it's also working in the state to expand its health-care offerings, which is something of a goose laying golden eggs for retailers who want to be your one-stop shop. 

While Amazon tries to take its health-care online, Walmart is using its brick-and-mortar locations to draw in customers as patients. This makes sense since Walmart has at least one location within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population. How many hospital systems can say that? 

The retail giant plans to add 18 new Walmart Health Centers in Texas in 2024 alone, more than quadrupling its current presence of just four centers it currently operates in the state.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon delivers a keynote address at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller&solGetty Images

Each health center will be about 5,400 square feet and operate alongside Walmart Super Centers. Care will vary from location to location, but some of the available services will include: 

  • Same-day primary care
  • Primary care by appointment
  • Dental
  • Behavioral health
  • Labs
  • X-rays
  • Community health 
  • Telehealth

Senior citizens will also be offered what the retailer calls value-based options for care, including on dental cleanings, annual checkups, and management of chronic conditions. 

Currently, Walmart operates some 50 health locations across the U.S., mainly in the South, including in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: