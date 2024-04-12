OFFERS
Time machines aren’t real, but this vintage style sports car is

James Ochoa
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 7:54 p.m.

The saying "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" is a term often used to discourage someone from changing something that is already working well. 

As cars and car design evolves, automakers change many different parts of their cars to incorporate new technology, adapt to styling trends of its competitors or comply with new safety or emissions regulations. 

From the forefront, British sports car manufacturer Morgan seems to do none of that, as its newest model for 2025 looks more like something out of 1945. 

2025 Morgan Plus Four

Morgan Motor Company

Despite what its outward appearance suggests, Morgan's new Plus Four packs in modern technology in a package that reflects its old soul. 

On the outside, the new Plus Four still resembles the same model that was in Morgan showrooms back in 1950. Old-style details such as the wood frame, torch-style headlights, the tall grille, the sweeping doorline and the hot-rod style louvers are still present, but newfangled tech and design coexist to create a beautiful, clean design. 

The headlights and tailights are modern LEDs, the mirrors are bigger and the fenders are made into a new shape that is designed to give the car a more "sculpted" look.

More Automotive:

Though most of the changes on the outside are very subtle, most of the changes can be felt while actually driving. 

Under the hood is a BMW-sourced  (BMWYY)  2-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine. When equipped with a six-speed stick shift, it generates 255 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, powering the vehicle from 0-60 mph in in 5.2 seconds up to a top speed of 149 mph. 

Customers who want the convenience of an eight-speed automatic benefit from extra push. With the automatic, the Plus Four generates 295 lb-ft of torque, lowering its 0-60 time from 5.2 to 4.8 seconds. 

Morgan, however, argues that its cars were built for feel rather than straight up power. The car itself weighs less than 2,200 pounds and rides on modern suspension with  updated components for a sportier ride. Customers can also opt for an optional Dynamic Handling Pack, which includes a rear anti-roll bar, upgraded springs and adjustable dampers. 

2025 Morgan Plus Four

Morgan Motor Company

While the outside screams the past, the inside of the Morgan Plus Four balances old know-how with present-day technology. In lieu of big screens, simple dials and buttons are laid out for various functions, while analog gauges transmit vital information about the car.

Additionally, customers can choose between a wide variety of options of leather and sustainable fabrics for the interior surfaces, as well as wood and marquetry veneers for the trimmings.

The party piece of the Plus Four is its upgraded Sennheiser stereo system. According to Morgan, the system is lightweight and can be operated via Bluetooth and features speakers all around the cabin, including bass actuators underneath the seats for you to feel the music. 

The 2025 Morgan Plus Four is currently available in the U.K. with a starting price of £62,500, or about $78,000. Each car is handmade at Morgan's facilities in England to the customer's exact specifications. 

Morgan says that it is working on bringing the Plus Four to the United States, noting that it is in "advanced stages" with stateside regulators. Once approved, the Plus Four would be the first four-wheeled Morgan to be sold in the U.S. since 2006.  

