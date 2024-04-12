OFFERS
Investigation into leak of city documents 'closed,' says Prescott Council statement Guilty plea by leader of polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border is at risk of being thrown out A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws

This indoor insect trap with 51,000+ perfect ratings that makes bugs 'almost nonexistent' is now just $27 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 8 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year when the bugs are out in full force, which means you might start seeing some unwanted guests in your home. The good news is that you don't have to call an exterminator just yet because Amazon has affordable at-home solutions.

The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is on sale for a whopping 40% off when you apply the on-page coupon, bringing the price down to just $27 as opposed to $45. According to Amazon's Movers and Shakers page, they're flying off the site right now and more than 4,000 have sold in the past 30 days. You can have peace of mind by getting rid of bugs without having to worry about the safety of your kids and pets since there's no zapping involved with this gadget.

All it uses is a UV light and powerful fan to suck in all types of pests like mosquitos, moths, fruit flies, and gnats before they're collected on a sticky glue board at the base of the machine. It comes fully equipped with four glue boards that last up to four weeks each, so you'll be set for at least a couple of months. 

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap, $27 (was $45) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

It only weighs 1.4 pounds and measures 8.8 inches long by 5 inches wide, making it ideal for countertops and side tables. Thanks to the modern design, it'll easily blend in with the rest of your appliances and won't be an eyesore like some other bug trappers can be.

More than 51,000 people have given this insect trap a five-star rating and several reviewers claim that it makes bug populations "almost nonexistent." One person called it a "godsend" and said, "This flycatcher has saved my sanity!"

"Would give this more stars if I could," a third shopper wrote. "Completely got rid of our fruit fly issue, pretty gross how many bugs it gets but happy they’re not flying around my house. Absolutely worth it, would buy it a million times over."

Save yourself the trouble and prepare for the season ahead by investing in the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap while it's on sale for only $27. According to thousands of rave reviews, you won't regret it. 

