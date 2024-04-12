OFFERS
Report: Spotify borrows a page from TikTok's playbook

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 3:58 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • In an increasingly competitive space, Spotify is seeking to differentiate itself from competitors like Apple Music or Amazon Music with unique features.
  • The latest reported changes come after a new "Playlist AI" tool and Spotify experimenting with e-learning courses.

Spotify  (SPOT)  has been rolling out new features as experiments for subscribers, and the music streaming service is already thinking about its next big opportunity. It's clearly taken notice of song mashups and remixes trending on TikTok and Instagram Reels, among other services, and wants to get in on the action.

Related: Spotify teases an exciting new way to discover music

A new report from the Wall Street Journal details that Spotify is working on tools that allow subscribers to “​​speed up, mash up and otherwise edit songs.” This would show a clear shift in how users stream songs and create playlists, but it can also take creation to the next level and potentially keep them more engaged within the app.

It might also be a way for Spotify, as well as artists and labels, to ensure they get paid in some way for these remixed versions. The reports note that Spotify won’t allow these to be exported out of the app or saved elsewhere.

The new tools could be as basic as letting you speed up or slow down playback, which would likely be rolled out to the standard Premium plan, but the report notes that more advanced editing capabilities might be locked behind a more expensive tier. And yes, the long-rumored “Supermium" tier is expected to feature the long-ago announced — and still not here — Hi-Fi, lossless audio streaming capabilities.

Related: Spotify adds a great new feature — but it comes with a major catch

Adding in the function of creating remixes within Spotify will likely be a fun and attractive feature for users and give it an edge over Apple Music or Tidal, especially with being able to splice and dice tracks. While these tracks won’t be shared or exported with TikTok or Instagram Reels, it does let the streamer get in on some of the sped-up song trend traction.

TheStreet has reached out to Spotify for further comment on the rumored features, and we’ll report when and if the company responds. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

