Olympic hopeful claims he was offered $300,000 to deliberately lose qualifying match

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws Chili cook-off, music, and more at Mark’s Beer Garden UPDATE: 82-year-old man dies of injuries sustained in March 29 collision

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Olympic hopeful claims he was offered $300,000 to deliberately lose qualifying match

Colin Salao
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 4:35 p.m.

The rise of legalized sports betting in America has come with controversy — particularly around the possibility that players would be involved changing the outcome of games.

But it's easy to forget that match fixing and other forms of betting or bribery have been involved in sports for a long time — and still exist well outside the confines of major sportsbooks like DraftKings.

An example was seen earlier this week when Frank Chamizo, a wrestler who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, alleged that he had been offered $300,000 to lose a match in a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Related: NBA Commissioner condemns sports betting controversy involving Jontay Porter

Chamizo, a Cuban immigrant representing Italy, told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he was bribed to lose the semifinals match of an Olympic qualifying tournament held last week in Azerbaijan against home grown wrestler Turan Bayramov.

“So I want to say it, they came to me and offered me $300,000 to lose. I don’t want to say who but it happened on the morning of the weigh-in," Chamizo told La Repubblica in a report translated by the Associated Press.

The Italian hopeful claims he did not take the offer because he represents himself and Italy, and that he didn't want to break his "integrity."

He would go on to lose his semifinal match, but the manner in which he lost was controversial as well. Chamizo was given the match-winning points by the referee, only for the points to be rescinded after a challenge from Bayramov's coach.

Related: Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16 million from the MLB star

Chamizo took to Instagram to post the video of the loss, writing in the caption of the video in Spanish: “I want to apologize to those who are looking at this, my sport is beautiful. This is just a group of bribed and corrupt people. How sad. My heart is crying.”

His post received support from several other Olympians in the comments, including American and 2016 Gold Medalist Helen Maroulis who said: "This is terrible, you got robbed!

Chamizo, who has won multiple gold medals in wrestling world championships, can still qualify for the Paris Olympics during the world qualification tournament next month in Turkey.

Related: The NCAA is making a strong appeal that will completely change sports gambling

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: