JP Morgan shares tumble as key Q1 earnings metric disappoints Wall Street

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws Chili cook-off, music, and more at Mark’s Beer Garden UPDATE: 82-year-old man dies of injuries sustained in March 29 collision

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

JP Morgan shares tumble as key Q1 earnings metric disappoints Wall Street

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 11:15 a.m.

Updated at 7:34 AM EDT

'JPMorgan  (JPM)  posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings Friday but noted a quarter-on-quarter decline in one of its key profit metrics, sending the shares lower in pre-market trading and clouding the impact of the banking sector on broader S&P 500 profits.

JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at $4.44 a share, up 8.3% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $4.15 a share. 

Reported revenue, JPMorgan said, rose 6.6% to $41.93 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $41.84 billion tally. Managed revenue, however, was up 1.6% at $42.5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts. 

JPMorgan is the fifth largest bank in the world, with a market value of around $572 billion and around $3.2 trillion in assets under its umbrella.

Net interest income also impressed, rising 11% to $23.2 billion, thanks in part to the higher interest rate environment and a pullback in bets that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates later this spring. 

The bank did note, however, that net interest income was down 4% on a sequential basis, thanks to what it called "margin compression and lower deposit balances" but estimated it would rise to just under $90 billion, a tally that will likely top its overall expenses target.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon told investors this week that the biggest U.S. bank was 'prepared for a very broad range of interest rates, from 2% to 8%, or even more' over the coming years.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

"Many economic indicators continue to be favorable. However, looking ahead, we remain alert to a number of significant uncertain forces," said CEO Jamie Dimon, citing what he described as "terrible wars and violence (and) geopolitical tensions."

"Second, there seems to be a large number of persistent inflationary pressures, which may likely continue," he added. "And finally, we have never truly experienced the full effect of quantitative tightening on this scale.

"We do not know how these factors will play out, but we must prepare the firm for a wide range of potential environments to ensure that we can consistently be there for clients," Dimon concluded

JPMorgan shares were marked 2.03% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $191.47 each.

The bank paid a $725 million as a 'Special Assessment' payout to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, tied to the rescue of several regional banks last year, down from the $3 billion hit it booked over the fourth quarter. 

It also set aside $1.88 billion to cover potential losses linked to bad loans on its books, down from the $2.28 billion charge it took last year.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: