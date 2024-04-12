Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement

After an internal IT investigation and a round of polygraph examinations and affidavits by six of seven City Council members, the City of Prescott this week termed the investigation into an early-2024 leak of confidential city documents “closed.”

On Friday, April 12, the city released a City Council statement regarding the attorney-client privileged documents that were released anonymously to the local media on Jan. 9, 2024.

The statement reports that of the seven Prescott City Council members, six voluntarily participated in polygraph examinations and also signed affidavits “attesting to maintaining (the documents’) confidentiality.” The release added that, of the seven council members, only Councilman Brandon Montoya did not participate.

Friday’s release was reportedly the result of a closed-door executive session discussion that the council conducted on Tuesday, April 9.

The statement begins by noting that the City Council “takes seriously its obligation to protect confidential and protected documents.”

It adds, “In that light, the City Council wishes to inform the public of steps taken to investigate the release of certain attorney-client privileged documents; specifically, the reports of three human resources investigations.”

After listing the steps that were taken, the statement concluded, “Having exhausted its possible investigative options, the City Council now considers the internal investigation into the leak of confidential documents closed, and will continue to protect the confidentiality and privacy of its employees, both past and present.”

The unauthorized release of the documents, which included the reports on three independent investigations into the late-2023 behavior of several city officials and staff members before and after the Dec. 19 resignation of former City Manager Katie Gregory, set off months of speculation in the community.

Even though the documents were distributed widely throughout the community after the leak, the city has declined to officially release them, maintaining that protection of the attorney-client privilege was crucial.

Meanwhile, Mayor Phil Goode said he received a number of inquiries from local residents about the status of the investigation into the leak.

“Quite a few people have asked me, ‘What are you doing about this?’” Goode said Friday afternoon. “We had to make sure we did a thorough job to eliminate the possibility of this happening again.”

The statement from the City Council outlines the investigative steps that have been ongoing in the months since the leak.

It states that the first step was an audit by the city’s Information Technology (IT) Department “to verify that the documents were not distributed to unauthorized recipients electronically.”

The results of the audit, according to the statement, were that “Prescott IT did not find any unauthorized distribution through email or electronic means.”

After the Jan. 9 delivery of the documents to local media outlets, the City Council also directed staff to seek the return of any known copies of the documents “and to assert the attorney-client privilege in court if necessary,” the release stated.

The next step, according to the statement, was a round of affidavits. “In order to protect attorney-client privilege from unauthorized leaks, one necessary step is for those that received such documents to sign an affidavit attesting to maintaining its confidentiality,” said the statement.

It added, “To that end, six of the seven City Councilmembers signed an affidavit swearing that they did not disclose these documents. The affidavit was signed by: Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Connie Cantelme, Councilmember Cathey Rusing, Councilman Eric Moore, Councilman Ted Gambogi, and Councilwoman Lois Fruhwirth. Councilman Brandon Montoya declined.”

Goode said on Friday, “Each of the council members was given the opportunity to sign the affidavit, under the penalty of perjury, to further verify they did not release the documents.”

Then, “In an attempt to determine the source of the illegal released documents,” the release states that “many members of the council chose to voluntarily submit to a polygraph examination,” during which they were asked whether they had disseminated the documents to anyone.

Again, the six council members participated, with Montoya declining.

On Friday afternoon, Montoya responded to a Courier inquiry, saying, “I declined to sign the affidavit or sit for the polygraph because it is my strong opinion that asking an elected official to do either of these things is wholly inappropriate.”

Montoya, who has said he did not disseminate the documents, added, “My stance is firm: It is unacceptable for elected officials to pressure one another in this manner. My hope is that, going forward, the council will move on from endless rounds of investigations and instead put more focus on the real and necessary work of the city.”

Montoya also pointed out that no one other than members of the City Council had been asked to sign affidavits or participate in polygraphs and added, “The chain of custody of those documents went beyond simply members of council.”

Montoya, who said the press release “is clearly pointing a finger at me,” said he chose not to sign the affidavit because it was so “poorly crafted” that it would have been reckless to sign it.

And, he questions the release’s reference to an “investigation” on the matter, maintaining that asking for polygraphs and affidavits fell short of a true investigation. “It wasn’t an investigation; it was a sham,” he said.

Goode said the City Council chose to close the investigation, in part, because “Our City Charter doesn’t include any provision for removing anyone from office.”

While acknowledging that polygraph exams are not admissible in court, Goode said the city took the step as one measure “to stop these horrific leaks. We’ve seen a number of conversations (from executive sessions) being exposed in the public media.”

He maintained that allowing such leaks to continue brings “terrible liability” to the city.

“We have to make sure we send a message loud and clear that those kinds of leaks will not be tolerated,” Goode said.

He added that, in an effort to be transparent, the city plans to post the affidavits and the results of the polygraph tests on the city’s website.

And in the future, he said the council would take steps to better ensure the confidentiality of materials discussed in executive sessions. “We’re going to tighten that up,” he said.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.