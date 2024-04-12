Biden to forgive over $7 billion in student loan debt

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws Chili cook-off, music, and more at Mark’s Beer Garden UPDATE: 82-year-old man dies of injuries sustained in March 29 collision

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Biden to forgive over $7 billion in student loan debt

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 1:56 p.m.

Caroline Woods brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Friday, April 12.

Full Video Transcript Below:

CAROLINE WOODS: I'm Caroline Woods reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are looking to round out a mixed week after seeing both red and green throughout the week. Investors are reacting to a trio of big bank earnings - JPMorgan, Citi, and Wells Fargo all reported before the bell, and all three beat Wall Street estimates. The earnings parade will continue next week with big names like Netflix, American Express, and Bank of America set to report.

In other news - the Biden administration has announced another round of student loan forgiveness. The White House plans to forgive $7.4 billion in student loan debt for 277,000 borrowers.

206,000 borrowers will have a collective $3.6 billion in debt wiped out through the administration's Saving on a Valuable Education plan. 65,000 will see their debt erased through the Department of Education's income-driven repayment plans. And 4,600 will have their debt taken care of through a program for public servants.

Of the latest round of debt forgiveness, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, "As long as there are people with overwhelming student loan debt competing with basic needs such as food and healthcare, we will remain relentless in our pursuit to bring relief to millions across the country."

The Biden administration has forgiven $153 billion in debt for more than 4 million Americans since the president took office.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm Caroline Woods with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: