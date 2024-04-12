A top-selling raised garden bed that's 'definitely a back saver' is on sale for $90 at Amazon

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement Guilty plea by leader of polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border is at risk of being thrown out A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A top-selling raised garden bed that's 'definitely a back saver' is on sale for $90 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 11:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It doesn't matter if you don't have enough yard space or aren't able to get down on your hands and knees, everyone can experience the joys of gardening this season. All you need are the proper tools, which Amazon just so happens to have on sale.

The Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed allows people to grow their favorite flowers, vegetables, and other plants without the stress and strain of digging up your lawn. It's currently on sale for only $90 and is eligible for free shipping.

Although there are several types of raised planters on the market, this one is among the top sellers at Amazon and is backed by nearly 7,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating for how durable and helpful it is. One person said it was "easy to put together" and added that it is "definitely a back saver." 

Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed, $90 (was $100) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

After a quick assembly, the raised garden bed measures 48 inches long, 24 inches wide, and 30 inches tall, which is plenty of space to grow everything from vegetables to herbs and flowers. It's made of Chinese fir wood that's naturally weather-resistant, but many shoppers said they stained the wood for extra protection. There are drainage holes on the bottom to prevent root rot and damage to the wood over time. It can hold up to 200 pounds and comes with a bed liner that should be placed inside before adding dirt.

Aside from offering easy access to your plants, it also keeps them safe from unwanted critters like rodents and certain insects. You'll no longer have to worry about your crops being nibbled away by rabbits. You could also add hooks on the sides (sold separately) to hang your tools from so they're always handy.

Over 2,000 of these planters have sold in the past 30 days, which is likely due to its affordable sale price and the fact that it's time to start sprouting seeds. If you're wondering how it stands in terms of durability, take it from a repeat shopper who said their first one is still going strong after three years of being in the sun year-round.

"WONDERFUL — we bought six of them total," another reviewer wrote. "My husband got them together and they are filled, planted, and ready for growth. SO excited to have an 'off the ground' experience, which will be so much easier than bending over, hurting knees, aching backs, etc."

It's not too late to start your garden for the summer and if you order the Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed right now, you can get it for only $90 and it can arrive as soon as next week. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: