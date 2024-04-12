A top-selling raised garden bed that's 'definitely a back saver' is on sale for $90 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It doesn't matter if you don't have enough yard space or aren't able to get down on your hands and knees, everyone can experience the joys of gardening this season. All you need are the proper tools, which Amazon just so happens to have on sale.

The Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed allows people to grow their favorite flowers, vegetables, and other plants without the stress and strain of digging up your lawn. It's currently on sale for only $90 and is eligible for free shipping.

Although there are several types of raised planters on the market, this one is among the top sellers at Amazon and is backed by nearly 7,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating for how durable and helpful it is. One person said it was "easy to put together" and added that it is "definitely a back saver."

Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed, $90 (was $100) at Amazon

After a quick assembly, the raised garden bed measures 48 inches long, 24 inches wide, and 30 inches tall, which is plenty of space to grow everything from vegetables to herbs and flowers. It's made of Chinese fir wood that's naturally weather-resistant, but many shoppers said they stained the wood for extra protection. There are drainage holes on the bottom to prevent root rot and damage to the wood over time. It can hold up to 200 pounds and comes with a bed liner that should be placed inside before adding dirt.

Aside from offering easy access to your plants, it also keeps them safe from unwanted critters like rodents and certain insects. You'll no longer have to worry about your crops being nibbled away by rabbits. You could also add hooks on the sides (sold separately) to hang your tools from so they're always handy.

Over 2,000 of these planters have sold in the past 30 days, which is likely due to its affordable sale price and the fact that it's time to start sprouting seeds. If you're wondering how it stands in terms of durability, take it from a repeat shopper who said their first one is still going strong after three years of being in the sun year-round.

"WONDERFUL — we bought six of them total," another reviewer wrote. "My husband got them together and they are filled, planted, and ready for growth. SO excited to have an 'off the ground' experience, which will be so much easier than bending over, hurting knees, aching backs, etc."

It's not too late to start your garden for the summer and if you order the Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed right now, you can get it for only $90 and it can arrive as soon as next week.