Why are flags at half-staff?
Sunday, April 14

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Originally Published: April 11, 2024 3:24 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, April 14, in memory of Army veteran and long-time public servant Paul Babbitt Jr., who passed away on April 4.

Paul spent nearly 30 years serving the citizens of Northern Arizona in a variety of local government roles including on the Flagstaff City Council, and as vice mayor and mayor. He was appointed to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors in 1986 and served until 2004. He was involved in the health and vitality of his local community and had a genuine love for people.

Hobbs issued the following statement: “I am saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Babbitt Jr., a true Arizona statesman whose leadership and commitment to his local community will be remembered for generations to come. I have ordered flags to fly at half-staff on the day of his interment to honor his life and legacy.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration.

