Southwest Airlines’ big change should mean cheaper flights

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Why are flags at half-staff? Former executive director of Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity arrested, charged with theft Trial date set for woman accused of theft from CCJ OLLI class examines DNA relationship of Neanderthals and modern humans New PFOA/PFAS standards released by EPA Arizona House Republicans block attempt to repeal 1864 territorial abortion law Reward total: $50,000 for info on fire suspects Local WWI hero Ernest A. Love memorialized with statue at Prescott Regional Airport ‘Yavapalooza’ is back at Yavapai College April 19 PCA reschedules ‘Out of Africa’ events to June 1

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Southwest Airlines’ big change should mean cheaper flights

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: April 11, 2024 2:27 p.m.

Southwest Airlines had big growth plans for 2024 — and they hit a wall due to Boeing's problem delivering planes.

The airline has had to adjust its plans to increase capacity during a period when its costs have gone up. Southwest has new labor deals with multiple unions, most notably its pilots union.

Related: An unexpected airline has started bringing in serious profits

That's an accomplishment for the airline, but it also increases costs. All the company's unions got more money, but the pilots broke the bank. They will receive an immediate 29.15% increase and a hike of 4% each in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Those numbers weren't unexpected, but they push up Southwest's (LUV) operating costs, which generally are passed on to passengers. Add in the Boeing delivery issues, and it's easy to see how flights might get more expensive. 

The airline said that it wasn't expecting its capacity to grow in 2024.

"We also made rapid adjustments to capacity for both 2023 and 2024 and put in place significant network adjustments in response to changing demand patterns," Chief Executive Bob Jordan said during the airline's fourth-quarter-earnings call.

"These changes reduced our planned 2024 year-over-year capacity increase to roughly 6%, all of which is carryover from 2023 network restoration. So there will be no net new additional capacity in 2024 as we work to mature our route network." 

That was true in late January when that statement was made. It may no longer be true as Southwest appears to have a new path to growth.

Southwest Airlines has never offered red-eye flights.

Image source&colon Paul Hennessy&solSOPA Images&solLightRocket via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines set for new flights

If you can't get more planes, the only way to add capacity is to use your existing fleet more. Southwest's ability to do that had been limited because its union contracts did not allow red-eye flights.

A red eye is an overnight flight that lands the next morning. Southwest has been hinting at eventually offering overnight flights but had implied that the addition was years away.

Technology changes and its new labor deals may make red-eye flights a reality much sooner than that. 

"If Southwest can get approval of the Flight Attendant Tentative Agreement by the 25th of this month when they roll forward their schedule all the way to March 2025, they will move forward with red-eyes this fall to combat the [Boeing] Max-related aircraft shortage," Enilria reported. 

Southwest won't launch the program with the planned 50 red-eye round trips right away, but some could be part of its fall schedule.

Why red-eye flights help Southwest

Red-eye flights are sort of a necessary evil. They enable passengers to leave at night from the West Coast and arrive in time for a full day of work on the East Coast. They're also generally cheaper because being on a plane when you're normally sleeping is brutal.

"I’m not sure many people are clamoring for overnight flights. However, it would improve aircraft utilization, and more capacity also supports lower fares in the market," View From the Wing's Gary Leff wrote. "Some routes would become possible if currently viewed as more marginal. We might see red-eye Hawaii to the West Coast, allowing for morning connections eastward."

Southwest likely would have waited to implement red-eye flights on its original schedule if it had received the full order of planes it expected from Boeing (BA) . With that not happening, the company needs to be clever if it plans to grow. 

During the earnings call, CEO Jordan said that no plans were final.

"We will be relentless in executing against our plans, and we will continue to make adjustments, including capacity adjustments if needed until we deliver those results," he added. "Adequate and consistent returns is how we have created decades of shareholder value, and it continues to be our key focus."   

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: