Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16 million from the MLB star

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws Chili cook-off, music, and more at Mark’s Beer Garden UPDATE: 82-year-old man dies of injuries sustained in March 29 collision US wildfires are getting bigger and more complex, prompting changes in firefighting workforce State Auditor General’s report shows PUSD’s educational spending priorities are on track Why are flags at half-staff? Former executive director of Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity arrested, charged with theft Trial date set for woman accused of theft from CCJ OLLI class examines DNA relationship of Neanderthals and modern humans

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16 million from the MLB star

Colin Salao
Originally Published: April 11, 2024 6:06 p.m.

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter looks like he's set to face some punishment — and it's for much more than initially expected. 

Ippei Mizuhara, the baseball star's former translator, is reportedly being charged with bank fraud for stealing $16 million from the baseball star, according to ESPN reporter Alden González. The news was announced by federal authorities in an Los Angeles court.

Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's longtime interpreter and confidant, has been charged with bank fraud after it was discovered he transferred more than $16M from Ohtani's account to an alleged illegal sports book, federal authorities announced in L.A. court.

— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 11, 2024

Related: More people watched Women's NCAA Final than the Men's for first time ever

The $16 million that Mizuhara is being charged with stealing is nearly four times more than the reports that originally surfaced last month which stated that he had stolen $4.5 million from Ohtani. Mizuhara allegedly used that money to cover debts that he owed for losses in gambling which he made with an illegal sportsbook.

The New York Times had originally reported yesterday that Mizuhara was in negotiations to plead guilty to crimes in relation to theft.

The controversies surrounding Ohtani, who last MLB offseason signed a contract worth $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the largest in the history of sports, have emerged this year with speculation that perhaps the Japanese MLB phenomenon was also involved in sports betting.

Related: Charles Barkley surprised Adam Silver with a controversial question

In a press conference late last month, Ohtani denied any of those rumors.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do that on my behalf,” Ohtani said. “And I have never went through a bookmaker to bet on sports. Up until a couple days ago, I didn’t know this was happening.”

González also reported today that US Attorney Martin Estrada said that the bets made by Mizuhara were not made on baseball.

US Attorney Martin Estrada: “The best do not appear to have been made on the sport of baseball.”

They were placed between 2021 and 2024. Ippei Mizuhara, according to Estrada, set up the account for Shohei Ohtani and didn't have access to Ohtani's reps or financial advisors.

— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 11, 2024

Related: The NCAA is making a strong appeal that will completely change sports gambling

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: