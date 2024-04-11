Report: Apple's next-gen Mac chips will focus on AI performance

Fast Facts

Sure, Apple's latest M3 MacBook Airs hit the market in March, but a new report details forthcoming Macs with a new chip.

This comes ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which is expected to focus on software and emphasize AI.

It’s safe to say that Apple (AAPL) has been a roll since switching to its in-house created chips as it's supercharged performance on all Macs. While Apple unveiled its third-generation of chips — M3 — in Oct. 2023, the Cupertino-based technology giant is already looking towards the future.

Apple is reportedly set to launch its next-generation M4 chip later in 2024, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Like the M3, M2, and the M1 chips, the latest processors will eventually find a home in every Mac Apple offers, including the Mac mini, iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and even the Mac Pro.

This next generation will likely deliver increased performance but will also focus on artificial intelligence, purportedly being able to handle complex AI and ML operations on device. Like the M3 lineup, Bloomberg notes that Apple is planning for an entry-level M4 chip and two higher-end chips that could take the branding of “Pro” or “Max”. The integration and processing power for artificial intelligence will be a key focus of the M4 lineup and will tie into new macOS features.

TheStreet has reached out to Apple asking for comment on this report, and we'll update when and if we hear back.

Apple is expected to unveil the next version of macOS, as well as iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, as well as its formal announcement of AI-related features at the company's annual Worldwide Developer Conference on June 10, 2024. The report notes that M4 chips will likely hit the scene later this year and next year, so we wouldn’t expect new Mac hardware at WWDC.

Being able to process heavy or intense AI or ML tasks directly on device could be a major differentiator for Apple in comparison to AI features from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and even OpenAI.

It’s clear that Apple Silicon can handle that with some use cases within Microsoft Office and creative apps like Pixelmator or Photoshop. Still, the M4 lineup will seemingly offer a leap here. The report also notes that with the higher-end M4 chips in desktop devices, Apple may “support as much as a half-terabyte of memory.”

Of course, Apple’s plans could change, but we’re all expecting an eventual successor to the M3 family. With a rumored focus on AI, it would make sense to double down on on-device performance for these workflows. You can see TheStreet’s full review of the latest M3 MacBook Airs here.

