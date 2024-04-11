Obituary: Afton N. Kemp

On April 3, 2024, Afton N. Kemp passed away peacefully in Chino Valley, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 4, 1933 in Gracemont, Oklahoma.





After serving his country from 1956 to 1962, Afton moved to Phoenix, where he met and married Dorella, and where they lived and raised five children and owned a garage. After moving to Chino Valley in 1976, Afton supported his family farming. When farming in Chino Valley subsided, Afton began welding fences for Maughan Ranches in Peeples Valley, Yarnell, Wilhoit and Wagoner.





Afton is survived by his loving wife Dorella, sons Larry and Bart, daughters Kim, Debbie and Tammie, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, AZ, At 10:00 a.m., April 13.



Arrangements by Heritage Chino Valley Funeral Home. Information provided by the funeral home.