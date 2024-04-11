NCAA women earn 99% less TV revenue despite viewership win

Caroline Woods brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Thursday, April 11.

CAROLINE WOODS: I'm Caroline Woods reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Wall Street is reacting to the Producer Price Index, which measures the change in wholesale prices. The report came in lower than expected, with producer prices increasing just 0.2 percent from last month, lower than Wall Street’s estimate of 0.3 percent.

In other news, while the NCAA women’s basketball final beat the men’s in terms of ratings, it’s still losing out on the rewards. The women’s final between Iowa and South Carolina drew 18.9 million viewers, a little over 4 million more viewers than the men’s. However, the women’s bracket received 99 percent less money in television rights than their counterparts.

The women’s side earned just $6.5 million over the course of the tournament, while the men will receive $873 million. But there are a couple of reasons that could explain the huge gap. Despite the championship game ratings, the men’s tournament had a much higher viewership over the course of the entire tournament. They drew an average of 9.9 million viewers per game, four times more than the women. Another reason is the structure of each deal. The men’s tournament was sold as a stand-alone event, while the women’s was packaged with 40 other sports championships.

In January, the NCAA signed an 8-year, $115 million deal with ESPN that will give women’s basketball a "10-fold rights increase starting next season.”

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm Caroline Woods with TheStreet.