NCAA women earn 99% less TV revenue despite viewership win

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws Chili cook-off, music, and more at Mark’s Beer Garden UPDATE: 82-year-old man dies of injuries sustained in March 29 collision US wildfires are getting bigger and more complex, prompting changes in firefighting workforce

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

NCAA women earn 99% less TV revenue despite viewership win

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 11, 2024 10 p.m.

Caroline Woods brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Thursday, April 11.

Full Video Transcript Below:

CAROLINE WOODS: I’m Caroline Woods reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Wall Street is reacting to the Producer Price Index, which measures the change in wholesale prices. The report came in lower than expected, with producer prices increasing just 0.2 percent from last month, lower than Wall Street’s estimate of 0.3 percent.

In other news, while the NCAA women’s basketball final beat the men’s in terms of ratings, it’s still losing out on the rewards. The women’s final between Iowa and South Carolina drew 18.9 million viewers, a little over 4 million more viewers than the men’s. However, the women’s bracket received 99 percent less money in television rights than their counterparts. 

The women’s side earned just $6.5 million over the course of the tournament, while the men will receive $873 million. But there are a couple of reasons that could explain the huge gap. Despite the championship game ratings, the men’s tournament had a much higher viewership over the course of the entire tournament. They drew an average of 9.9 million viewers per game, four times more than the women. Another reason is the structure of each deal. The men’s tournament was sold as a stand-alone event, while the women’s was packaged with 40 other sports championships.

In January, the NCAA signed an 8-year, $115 million deal with ESPN that will give women’s basketball a "10-fold rights increase starting next season.”

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Caroline Woods with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: