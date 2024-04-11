Mercedes gives its flagship EV the 'aspirational look' it was lacking in new update

Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) dealers stated, as previously reported in October 2023, that they had a hard time selling the German luxury automaker’s EQ line of electric cars.

They argued that the electric line does not align with the purview of most Benz buyers, lacking the “lust factor” of the Benz’s gas powered flagship cars, like the six-figure flagship S-Class sedan.

"Our cars need to be 'want' cars," they said. "The S-Class has maintained good loyalty because it's aspirational. An EQS is not something that most people aspire to own."

With this in mind, Mercedes went back to the drawing board and came up with a new and improved flagship EV worthy of lofty aspiration.

Upon first glance, the new 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan has been visually redesigned to appeal to those stuffy old money-types.

Mercedes buyers who prefer the country club over the nightclub will appreciate the new styling, which substitutes the brash and flash for more subtle details. Gone is the massive three pointed star on the front and in is an S580-esqe three-bar grille with a signature Benz trinket — a proper Mercedes hood ornament.

The body still retains the EQS's signature 'jelly bean' appearance, but additional chrome accents and an AMG Line front bumper creates a distinct look over the outgoing EQ sedan.

Most of the improvements to the new EQ occur inside the cabin, where passengers can enjoy the benefits of its thorough, comfort-oriented makeover. The rear seats in the EQS are the place to be, featuring additional foam padding as well as La-Z-Boy-style power backrests that can recline from 27 and 36 degrees of recline from the flick of a switch.

Those who seek extra comfort (or want to sleep like a baby in their electric Mercedes), can opt for what Mercedes calls the 'Executive Interior Package.' In the package, the rear seats recline up to 38 degrees, and can be pneumatically adjusted for optimal seat depth.

Additionally, rear seat passengers can enjoy rapid heated seats, rear seat pillows, and a front passenger seat that can fold forward for additional legroom in the back for the ultimate chauffeur experience.

The biggest change for the 2025 EQS is the addition of a larger battery. The new car gets a 118-kWh battery pack, a significant improvement from the 108.4-kWh pack in the outgoing EQS. Range figures have not been disclosed by Mercedes, but the automaker says that range has improved with the new battery.

The three-pointed star also says that the 2025 EQS will have a new regenerative braking software that enables greater energy recuperation, as well as a special software that helps preserve the brake pads and discs by automatically applying the pads to the discs from time to time.

Mercedes has not announced any pricing for the 2025 EQS Sedan, though they say that dealers will be getting the new version of the vehicle later in the year. The current EQS Sedan already yields a hefty price tag; starting at an eye-watering $104,400.

