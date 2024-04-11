Las Vegas Strip casino signs R&B superstar for extended residency

As springtime warms up, longtime Las Vegas Strip headliners are scheduling new engagements and extending existing residencies.

Popular 1970's and 80's rock band REO Speedwagon debuted its "An Evening of Hi Infidelity...And More" residency with two shows Nov. 10-11, 2023, and plans to resume the residency with six more shows May 8, 10, 11, Oct. 2, 4 and 5, 2024. At each show, the band will perform the entire "Hi Infidelity" album from beginning to end, then play a second set of hits and other fan favorite songs.

Shania Twain returns to the Strip

Country star Shania Twain performed popular residencies on the Strip on her "Still the One" show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2012-14 and "Let's Go" at the Zappos Theater, before it was renamed Bakkt Theater, at Caesars Entertainment's Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2019-22.

Twain returns to Bakkt Theater on the Strip for a new 24-show "Come On Over" Vegas residency beginning May 10 and concluding Dec. 14, 2024.

Pop, R&B, and funk artist Bruno Mars added 12 shows to his long-running residency at Dolby Live Theater at the Park MGM beginning June 7 and wrapping up Sept. 1. Mars last performed at Dolby Live for five shows around the holidays Dec. 22-31.

The "Just the Way You Are" singer performs June 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, Aug. 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31 and Sept. 1.

Pop megastar Mariah Carey in February revealed her new Las Vegas Strip residency "Celebration of Mimi," scheduling eight shows at the Dolby Live Theater at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Park MGM on the Strip, beginning April 12 and wrapping up April 27.

Carey's residency was scheduled just before pop rock band Maroon 5 resumes its M5LV The Residency with 16 more shows at the 5,200 capacity Dolby Live starting May 17.

Mariah Carey presents an award onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amy Sussman&solGetty Images

Mariah Carey adds 8 more Vegas residency shows

By popular demand, the "Always Be My Baby" singer has extended her residency by eight more shows on July 26, 27, 31, Aug. 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. Citi Cardmember and Official Platinum presales begin April 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Media and SiriusXM presales begin April 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific. All of these sales are through Ticketmaster.

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee's residency celebrates Carey's "The Emancipation of Mimi" album that was released in April 2005 and featured her hit song "We Belong Together."

Carey performed two other Las Vegas residencies with her "Mariah #1 to Infinity" residency, which ran from May 2015 to July 2017 at Caesar Entertainment's (CZR) smaller Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which holds 4,100. She returned to the Colosseum in July 2018 for her "The Butterfly Returns" residency, which ran until Feb. 29, 2020, just before Las Vegas shut down all hotel casinos on March 18, 2020, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carey last performed in Vegas in May 2023 at the Lovers & Friends Festival, which included other Las Vegas residency stars such as Usher, Christina Aguilera and Boyz II Men.