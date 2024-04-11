KFC rolls out new discount value menu deals to challenge Popeyes

The fast-food fried chicken wars have been legendary with every chicken and burger chain trying to invent the latest popular menu item to challenge the grandaddy of all fried chicken chains, Yum Brands' (YUM) KFC.

Back in 1980, when KFC was known by its full name Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's thought it would take on the chicken king with its McChicken Sandwich, but failed in its first try. McDonald's did not give up and the next year launched its Chicken McNuggets that have been a huge success.

Related: Bankrupt essential retailer closing more stores across nation

The success of McNuggets, which rolled out nationally in 1983, eventually prompted the relaunch of the McChicken Sandwich in 1988 and it caught on. Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King brought out its Chicken Nuggets in 1985 to compete with McDonald's after introducing its long breaded chicken sandwich in 1979.

Carl's Jr. and Hardees have their version of chicken nuggets, Chicken Stars, and have hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and charbroiled chicken sandwiches. Wendy's has its chicken nuggets and also reintroduced spicy nuggets in 2019.

Popeyes launched the Chicken Sandwich War

Which brings us to the beginning of the Chicken Sandwich War of 2019, when Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes launched its ever-popular fried chicken sandwich that led to long lines to buy the sandwich and shortages of the product.

However, Chick-fil-A, which opened its first chicken sandwich restaurant in 1967, tops the list of most popular chicken sandwiches, according to a 2023 survey by data analyst firm Revenue Management Services, WATTPoultry reported. Chick-fil-A was preferred by 25% of those surveyed, while 20% liked Popeyes best and Burger King and McDonald's sandwiches were each preferred by 12%.

But Popeyes is a traditional fast-food fired chicken chain, offering its signature chicken, chicken tenders, chicken wings and chicken nuggets to compete directly with KFC, which continues to answer the competition.

KFC offers its Taste of KFC meal deals with a two-piece combo for $4.99. KFC&solYum Brands

KFC serves its Taste of KFC value menu

Yum Brands' (YUM) KFC on April 8 launched its all-new "Taste of KFC Deals" value menu, featuring a $4.99 Meal for One with a drumstick and thigh, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit that is available seven days a week through the end of 2024, according to a statement.

The Louisville, Ky., fast-food chain also offers the six-piece $20 Family Meal, which includes two drumsticks, two thighs, one breast and one wing, four side dishes and four biscuits. Side dishes include fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, coleslaw or sweet corn.

KFC also offers a Meal for Two with four pieces consisting of drumstick, thigh, breast and wing; mashed potatoes and gravy and two biscuits, though prices vary at locations, the statement said.

The restaurant chain also introduced a special "Taste of KFC Deals" limited-time offer on Tuesdays only, "$10 Tuesdays," that consists of eight pieces of drumsticks and thighs for $10.

Customers ordering online can take advantage of other special offers, such as a free 10-piece order of Saucy Nuggets with a $10 purchase.

"We created a value menu that actually has value. The new Taste of KFC Deals menu proves you don't have to sacrifice quality or taste to save on food spending," CMO Nick Chavez said in the statement.

The new $4.99 Meal for One offer follows a similar, higher-priced deal available in late 2022, late 2023 and early 2024, consisting of a $6 combo with drumstick, thigh, mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuit and medium drink. The new $4.99 deal does not include a drink.