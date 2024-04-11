Here is why an airline is trolling Sydney Sweeney

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws Chili cook-off, music, and more at Mark’s Beer Garden UPDATE: 82-year-old man dies of injuries sustained in March 29 collision US wildfires are getting bigger and more complex, prompting changes in firefighting workforce State Auditor General’s report shows PUSD’s educational spending priorities are on track Why are flags at half-staff? Former executive director of Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity arrested, charged with theft Trial date set for woman accused of theft from CCJ OLLI class examines DNA relationship of Neanderthals and modern humans

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Here is why an airline is trolling Sydney Sweeney

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: April 11, 2024 6:29 p.m.

Launched out of Dublin in 1985, the budget carrier known as Ryanair  (RYAOF)  has grown into the largest airline in Europe with its business model of offering rock-bottom prices that in some cases can be as little as €20 euros for short flights between nearby European cities. 

Now in its fourth decade, the airline has also managed to reach a new generation with its unconventional social media presence and humor that in some cases verges into trolling and making fun of its own clients. When a passenger complained about the service during a flight on social media, an airline representative responded by asking whether she would rather pay “€19.99 or €136,000,000?” for a private jet. In a different video posted to its TikTok account, Ryanair looped a shot of a passenger standing when everyone else is sitting down to poke fun at travelers who get up too early after landing.

Related: A budget airline is wildly popular on TikTok for actually being funny

The latest person to fall victim to Ryanair’s online banter is Sydney Sweeney from the popular HBO show “White Lotus.” Earlier this week, the 26-year-old actress appeared in an IMDB video in which she revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio was her celebrity crush growing up.

A Ryanair plane sits on the ground in Zaventem, Belgium. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.

Thierry Monasse&solGetty Images

DiCaprio also got dragged into this (here is how)

After a fan site shared this clip from the interview on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Ryanair reshared it while adding that Sweeney was out of luck because she was “much too old for him.” (The latter is a reference to the long-running internet joke that DiCaprio rarely dates women older than 25 even though the actor is turning 50 later this year. At 26, Sweeney is still almost half his age.)

More Travel:

The post received more than 12 million views and 182,000 upvotes as a result of quickly going viral as an example of Ryanair’s dark humor — simultaneously trolling two separate people.

‘Booking a ticket on Ryanair after this…’

“Too savage," wrote one of the commenters while another added that he was definitely “booking a ticket on @Ryanair after this.”

Over the last four years and after the pandemic especially, the airline has amassed a significant TikTok and Instagram following with this type of social media strategy. Sometimes it crosses the line into making fun of clients (and leads to some angry comments) but generally travelers are receptive because there are plenty of times when Ryanair is also self-deprecating.

Back in September, founder and CEO Michael O’Leary was pied in the face during a visit to the European Commission Headquarters in Brussels (protesters argued that ultra-low fares like the kind Ryanair offers are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions because they demotivate people from taking the train). O’Leary was captured wiping the cream off his face and saying “well done” to the protesters before heading off to have his meeting with the European lawmakers.

Ryanair's social media team quickly jumped on the chance to post a video calling it a “warm welcome in Brussels” as well as advertise some new routes it launched for the coming winter season by saying that it has some “tasty low fares.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: