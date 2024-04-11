Amazon's no. 1 bestselling dog brush with 50,000+ perfect ratings is marked down to only $10 for National Pet Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

I have two long-haired dogs and five cats in my house, so needless to say there's always an endless amount of fur floating around. I use specific vacuum cleaners to keep my floors and furniture clean, but the root problem is the buildup of dead and loose hair in their fur.

In between grooming appointments, I use the Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush to remove mounds of hair from my dogs in just a few minutes. Right now, it's on sale at Amazon for only $10 on National Pet Day, and it's the no. 1 bestseller in three Amazon categories including dog brushes, cat brushes, and dog grooming rakes. This is its lowest price in history, according to price tracker camelcamelcamel, and it has already sold more than 10,000 times recently.

Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush, $10 (was $15) at Amazon

The dual-sided brush features a non-slip handle that's comfortable to hold and rounded teeth that pick up any loose hair without pulling or scratching the skin. It works best with short, quick strokes and light pressure. I use the side with nine teeth on my dogs with thick, coarse hair while the smaller side with 17 teeth is a great fit for my cats with finer fur.

With each stroke, it digs deep into the undercoat to pull out loose fur you might not have known was even there. Not only does this help prevent messes, but it also feels better for your pet and helps achieve a healthy, shiny coat. After brushing my dog, Maverick, for only a few minutes, I'm left with what looks like another small animal because of the amount of fur it picks up. I describe it as grossly satisfying.

Over 50,000 other shoppers agree and have given the brush a perfect five-star rating for how well it performs. The reviews say it has been a "godsend" for people with huskies, golden retrievers, Great Pyrenees, and Persian cats.

"I was totally skeptical at first, but really needed to find a brush that worked on my long hair cat," another shopper wrote. "She is super floofy and regular brushes don't even get past her top coat. This thing pulled a second cat off of her after one use. I was really impressed, and a bit grossed out, by the amount of fur I got off of her. I'm really glad I got this brush."

For only $10, you really can't go wrong with the Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush, especially when it's backed by so many rave reviews.