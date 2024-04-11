Adoption Spotlight: Anthony

Meet Anthony, a determined young man with a great smile and infectious spirit! Anthony loves all things sports – especially football – and enjoys learning about reptiles, nature and geography. When he wants to enjoy some quiet time, he grabs a fishing pole and his sketchbook, then heads lakeside, where he drops a line in the water and draws while he waits for the fish to bite. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.