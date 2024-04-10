OFFERS
This above-ground pool at Amazon is on sale for only $80, and shoppers say it's their 'best summer purchase'

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 10, 2024 8 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Some parts of the country are already hitting temperatures above 80 degrees, which has some people preparing for summer earlier than usual. And just in time, Amazon discounted tons of essentials to help you stay cool all season.

We were shocked to see that the Intex 4-Person Above-Ground Swimming Pool that's backed by over 2,000 five-star ratings is currently on sale for only $80 as opposed to $140. This easy-setup pool takes roughly 20 minutes to assemble, according to shoppers, and it measures 10 feet wide and 2.5 feet deep, making it a great choice for wading adults and supervised children alike. It's even big enough to use a floating lounger, which is truly essential. 

Intex 4-Person Above-Ground Swimming Pool, $80 (was $140) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The pool is made of sturdy metal frames that are powder-coated and rust-resistant, and it features laminated sidewalls that are reinforced with an all-around band for added support. With all of these design choices, this durable pool won't go anywhere as long as it's placed on an even surface. One person said theirs lasted up to five years with routine maintenance, and another reiterated that "taking care of the pool has been a breeze."

The only catch is that this specific model doesn't include a pump, cover, or chlorine dispenser, which can all be purchased separately at Amazon. Even with the pool and the necessary accessories in your cart, the total is still only $153, which is $13 more than the original price of the pool. Needless to say, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

Hundreds have already sold in the past 30 days and with it being on sale at such an affordable price, we anticipate that it'll continue to grow in popularity. Several reviewers called it their "best summer purchase."

"My 5-year-old LOVES it and it is the perfect size for her," another shopper wrote. "I can even get in it with her and not feel like a giant in a mud puddle, lol. So much better than the inflatable pools from previous summers and no complaints on the sturdiness."

The Intex Above-Ground Pool is labeled as a limited-time deal at Amazon, so don't hesitate to add one to your cart while it's only $80.

Suggested Pool Accessories:

