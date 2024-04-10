Reward total: $50,000 for info on fire suspects

There are two rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in the Legado apartment fire and Bradshaw Mountain High School incidents. They total $50,000.

Prescott Valley Police Lt. Jason Kaufman explained the two separate pools for the reward consist of:

The Yavapai Silent Witness reward of $40,000.

The ATF reward is $10,000, based on information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If someone were to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, they would be eligible for the total reward of $50,000, Kaufman said this week.

The reward increased when the owners of Prescott Newspapers, Inc. pledged an additional $5,000 toward the Yavapai Silent Witness reward.

Tips to Silent Witness are always anonymous, and can be reported either by calling 1-800-932-3232, or by going to https://yavapaisw.com/ to report online.

This is in addition to the $10,000 reward being offered through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for information related to the same cases. To contact the ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via http://www.reportit.com/ or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple App Store.

The Lagado fire, which caused an estimated $60 million in damages, occurred on April 1 at around 1:15 a.m., on Florentine Road at Main Street in Prescott Valley. The second fire occurred on April 4 at around 4:33 a.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E. Long Look Drive. The Easter weekend vandalism at BMHS caused about $60,000 in damages.

The PVPD has also set up a tip line at 928-772-5666.

—The Daily Courier