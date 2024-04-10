OFFERS
Wednesday, April 10
Lamborghini waves goodbye to its gas-guzzling era with a limited edition supercar

James Ochoa
Originally Published: April 10, 2024 5:44 p.m.

For a brand like Volkwagen-owned  (VLKAF)  Lamborghini, a typical automaker's Irish goodbye would be considered an insult to loyal fans and enthusiasts of a fan-favorite. 

To finish a long and storied chapter in its history, the Bolognese stable of bulls is performing one last dance and closing out a chapter in its history that was defined by gas-guzzling, high-performance engines. 

2024 Lamborghini Huracan STJ

Lamborghini

Dubbed the Huracan STJ, or Super Trofeo Jota, the limited edition model is meant to represent the last of the very last of Lamborghini's beloved Huracan supercar. 

Based off the hardcore racetrack-ready STO model, the special Huracan will be the last that will feature Lamborghini's fiery naturally aspirated V-10 engine. Due later this year, the Huracan's replacement will feature a plug-in hybrid setup that is similar to its bigger brother — the Revuelto. 

Nonetheless, the naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine mounted in the middle of the STJ produces a healthy 631 horsepower and is mated to a 7-speed double-clutch gearbox connected to the rear wheels. 0-60 times and top speed have not been disclosed by Lamborghini, but the similar STO model that the STJ is based off of can go from 0-60 miles per hour in about 3 seconds, and up to a top speed of 192 miles per hour. 

The Huracan STJ, or Super Trofeo Jota is a model that carries the bloodline of some very special Lamborghinis meant for racing. According to Lamborghini, the 'ST' in STJ stands for Super Trofeo (Super Trophy in English), Lamborghini's exclusive racing series, while the Jota refers to the FIA's Appendix J, the ruleset that governs the specifications of racing cars. 

The engine bay of the Lamborghini Huracan STO. The STJ features the same V-10 engine pictured in the STO, but will be the last model featuring this engine.

Lamborghini

Given this name, the STJ is a Huracan built for the punishing conditions of the racetrack. Besides the usual "track car" accoutrements like racing bucket seats, six-point racing harnesses and Formula-1 style centerlock wheels, much of the rest of the car has been designed to make this raging bull fly. 

In addition to lightweight upgrades including a motorsports-style 'dorsal fin,' Lamborghini says that it's in-house Squadra Corse engineers have been hard at work tinkering with the aerodynamics of the car. The engineer's orders include a pair of carbon canards mounted on the front bumper, as well as a revised double-decker rear wing that is adjusted by three whole degrees for maximum attack. 

With these upgrades, Lambo says the aerodynamics of the car are improved by a modest 10 percent, making it go around its test track a full one second faster than the Huracan STO. In addition to the tweaked aero bits, the STJ also has manually adjustable suspension that allows drivers to adjust its effectiveness for road and track use.  

More Automotive:

Those who are lucky enough to be in a position to purchase this limited-edition car can choose from one of two color packages. The pictured package has the Blu Eliadi (blue) bodywork with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) details, while another package combines Grigio Telesto (gray) bodywork with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) details. 

All the cars will feature an interior with Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara seats with leather details and contrasting Rosso Alala (red) stitching, as well as a special, numbered carbon fiber plate marked “1 of 10" in the center console, along with the option for a custom plate finished to their spec for the passenger side.

Lamborghini says that all ten cars have already been sold, and that the Huracan model will be replaced by an all-new super sports car equipped with a new hybrid powertrain by the end of 2024. The brand's engineers are hard at work on its first electric offerings

