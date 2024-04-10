Internet service providers introduce "nutrition labels" for consumers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Former executive director of Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity arrested, charged with theft Trial date set for woman accused of theft from CCJ OLLI class examines DNA relationship of Neanderthals and modern humans New PFOA/PFAS standards released by EPA Arizona House Republicans block attempt to repeal 1864 territorial abortion law Reward total: $50,000 for info on fire suspects Local WWI hero Ernest A. Love memorialized with statue at Prescott Regional Airport ‘Yavapalooza’ is back at Yavapai College April 19 PCA reschedules ‘Out of Africa’ events to June 1 Tell us about your collection

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Internet service providers introduce "nutrition labels" for consumers

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 10, 2024 8 p.m.

Caroline Woods brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Wednesday, April 10.

Full Video Transcript Below:

CAROLINE WOODS: I’m Caroline Woods reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are reacting to a hotter than expected inflation report. Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent in March, above Wall Street expectations of 3.4 percent. Markets are now awaiting Thursday’s Producer Price Index for further data on inflation. These reports will be crucial when the Federal Reserve makes its next decision on interest rates in May.

In other news, internet service providers will now be forced to lay out the exact fees users may encounter as part of a new FCC ruling. The Federal Communications Commission is now requiring internet companies to publish what it calls “nutrition labels” aimed at giving users full transparency over a plan's cost, download speed, and policy information.

The design looks something like nutrition facts on food packaging and will display details about early termination fees, data caps, and any extra government taxes. The new labels are required to be displayed both online and in-store and must be easy to locate and not buried in the fine print.

This mandate comes as the industry has long faced complaints about confusing pricing structures and an overall lack of transparency. This is all part of a greater push by the Biden administration to eliminate junk fees and other misleading business practices. The FCC and the White House say the labels could help Americans save money.

The new requirement goes into effect on April 10th for providers with over 100,000 customers – smaller providers have until October.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Caroline Woods with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: