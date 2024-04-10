Inflation report hammers Fed rate-cut bets, stocks tumble

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arson suspect now believed to be involved in graffiti in the Prescott Valley business district and on high school property UPDATE: Reward total is $50,000 for info on fire suspects Dewey-Humboldt Days is back Arizonans will be paying taxes on state’s family rebate, for now Prescott Council calls for sales tax hike on ballot Exciting updates coming to our website, dCourier.com CAFMA offers cooking safety tips after stove fire quickly extinguished James Family Prescott YMCA gives kids a healthy start to the summer at Healthy Kids Day Tell us about your collection House of Hope 316 celebrates providing housing to homeless elderly residents

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Inflation report hammers Fed rate-cut bets, stocks tumble

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: April 10, 2024 12:43 p.m.

Updated at 11:21 AM EDT

U.S. inflation pressures quickened again last month, with core price pressures also rising past Wall Street forecasts, a reading that will cast further doubt on market bets for a June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. 

The headline consumer price index for March was pegged by the Commerce Department at 3.5%, rising from the prior month's tally of 3.2% and coming in ahead of Wall Street's 3.4% consensus forecast.

On a monthly basis, inflation edged 0.4% higher, matching the 0.4% gain in February but also coming in ahead of Wall Street's 0.3% forecast.

So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile components like food and energy, held at 3.8%, the lowest in more two years but higher than Wall Street's 3.7% forecast. The monthly reading of 0.4% also topped Wall Street forecasts and matched the February reading.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said the central bank will be "very careful" in determining when it will begin cutting rates.

Tom Williams&solGetty Images

The Fed tracks core inflation pressures as part of its price-stability mandate, and the year-on-year gains remain nearly double its preferred target of 2%.

"Today’s crucial CPI print has likely sealed the fate for the June FOMC meeting with a cut now very unlikely," said Seema Shag, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. 

"This marks the third consecutive strong reading and means that the stalled disinflationary narrative can no longer be called a blip," she added. "In fact, even if inflation were to cool next month to a more comfortable reading, there is likely sufficient caution within the Fed now to mean that a July cut may also be a stretch, by which point the US election will begin to intrude with Fed decision making."

U.S. stocks turned sharply lower following the data release, with the S&P 500 falling 54 points, or 1.04%, in late-morning trading and the Dow slumping 450points. The rate-sensitive Nasdaq was down 174 points, or 1.07%.

Related: Inflation report will disappoint markets (and the Fed)

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields surged 15 basis points following the data release to change hands at 4.499% while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.895%, around 12 basis points higher from prior to the data release.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.94% higher at 105.129, the highest since November 14.

Last week, the Labor Department said 303,000 new jobs were created over the month of March, a bigger-than-expected overall tally that spooked investors concerned about the impact of rising wages on inflation.

However, the report also noted that average hourly earnings growth was largely in line with Wall Street forecasts, giving rise to bets that the economy was absorbing the new hires without a corresponding spike in wage gains.

More Economic Analysis:

The New York Fed's March survey of consumer sentiment, meanwhile, noted that while year-ahead inflation expectations remained stuck at 3%, Americans were hopeful for a modest easing of price pressures over the longer term.

Related: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivers stark warning on inflation, economy

The CME Group's FedWatch now suggests only a 20.5% chance of a June rate cut, down from around 51% prior to the data release, with markets now reducing their overall tally for 2024 rate reductions to two from three.

"Is it time to say goodbye to 2024 rate cuts? Quite possibly," said Giuseppe Sette, president at Toggle AI.

"As a rule, the Fed has always kept rates above inflation, short of a recession," he added. "With both headline and core inflation hovering in a stable orbit around 3.5%, and strong payroll numbers, the hawks in the Fed will have plenty of ammunition to push rate cuts in the future."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: