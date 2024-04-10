Iconic Las Vegas Strip headliner extends residency through 2024

Some of the Las Vegas' most popular headliner residencies have been extended multiple times over several years.

Elvis Presley opened his historic residency at the International Hotel in 1969 and continued performing at the hotel after it became the Las Vegas Hilton. Presley last performed in Vegas in 1976, less than a year before his untimely death in 1977.

The King of Rock and Roll performed 636 sold out shows at the hotel, but his record would fall to 1970's pop singer Barry Manilow in September 2023 at the renamed Westgate Las Vegas after holding the record for over 45 years.

Manilow started his long-running residency at the Westgate Las Vegas off the Strip in February 2005. After 18 years of performing at the Westgate, the "Copacabana" singer broke Elvis Presley's record, though Elvis set his record in just seven years. Manilow continues running up the sellouts as his residency, which is extended through 2024.

Country Superstar Garth Brooks performed for five years on his Garth at Wynn residency that began in December 2009 at the Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Encore Theatre at the Wynn Las Vegas and ended in January 2014.

Brooks returned to the Strip in his Garth Brooks/Plus One residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 18, 2023 and scheduled the residency through December 2023 and into April, May, June and July 2024.

Magic shows still draw big crowds in Vegas

Magician and illusionist shows have also had incredibly long-running residencies on and off the Strip.

David Copperfield became a Las Vegas Strip icon since starting out in the 1980s with his 15-year residency at Caesars Palace before signing on with the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, where he still performs today.

Penn & Teller's magic, illusion and comedy act arrived on the Strip 30 years ago before switching over to the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in 2001. The classic Vegas duo will be around for a while as they have extended their popular residency until 2026.

One of the biggest names in Las Vegas history has been performing as a headliner for over 60 years, after getting top bill for the first time in 1963. Legendary singer Wayne Newton, also known as Mr. Las Vegas, however, has no plans to retire from the stage anytime soon. And he might be the hardest working headliner in Vegas.

Wayne Newton on "Today" on Aug. 29, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC&solGetty Images

Wayne Newton keeps extending his Las Vegas Strip residency

The iconic Las Vegas Strip performer, who turned 82 on April 3, opened his "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" residency at the Wayne Newton Theater in Bugsy's Cabaret at the Flamingo Las Vegas in January 2022, and it was scheduled to end Dec. 28, 2022. Newton, however, extended the residency by 70 more shows from Jan. 16-June 28, 2023.

In May 2023, Newton stretched out his residency by 33 more shows from Sept. 18-Dec. 30, 2023 and then in August 2023 he extended it even further with 62 shows through June 26, 2024.

Mr. Las Vegas apparently won't end his residency in June, as a review of Ticketmaster's website shows that Newton's engagement at Bugsy's Cabaret has quietly been extended for 40 more shows from Sept. 9, 2024, through Dec. 30, 2024. Ticket prices for the shows range from as low as $55 for general admission to $71.80 for Sections 1, 2, and 3 and are currently on sale for all shows.