Home insurance companies secretly spy on customers to deny coverage

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Former executive director of Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity arrested, charged with theft Trial date set for woman accused of theft from CCJ OLLI class examines DNA relationship of Neanderthals and modern humans New PFOA/PFAS standards released by EPA Arizona House Republicans block attempt to repeal 1864 territorial abortion law Reward total: $50,000 for info on fire suspects Local WWI hero Ernest A. Love memorialized with statue at Prescott Regional Airport ‘Yavapalooza’ is back at Yavapai College April 19 PCA reschedules ‘Out of Africa’ events to June 1 Tell us about your collection

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Home insurance companies secretly spy on customers to deny coverage

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: April 10, 2024 10:35 p.m.

Home insurance companies have found a new way to deny coverage, and it involves spying on consumers' homes via drones, airplanes and high-altitude balloons, according to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal.

The report reveals that an increasing amount of U.S. consumers have been dropped by their home insurer as a result of what was found in aerial images of their homes that were taken by their insurer without their knowledge.

Related: Car insurance companies have found a sneaky way to raise your rates

Insurance companies take these images of their customer’s homes using multiple aviation methods to evaluate a property’s risk level by looking for issues such as “damaged roof shingles, yard debris, overhanging tree branches and undeclared swimming pools or trampolines,” according to the Journal. Some consumers even claim that they are denied access to those images, which takes away their ability to dispute those claims.

The report also reveals that aerial home inspections are something insurance companies claim their customers give consent to when they purchase a policy, and that it allows them to “respond more quickly to disasters and charge rates that better reflect a property’s risk.” The companies also claim that aerial home inspections are “less intrusive” than visiting customers’ homes to do inspections.

In a post on Reddit a few months ago, a user on the platform revealed that their policy with Farmers Insurance was canceled after the company allegedly took a “single aerial photo” of their home that showed that their roof was in “poor condition.” The user wrote in the post that Farmers’ claim is not true as their roof is free of damage, and that they have been re-sealing and re-coating it every year.

“They can’t tell me when the photo was taken, and they can’t tell me what the ‘poor condition’ is,” wrote the user on Reddit.

A tree has fallen on a home, damaging its roof.

Major insurance companies such as American International Group, State Farm and Allstate have gained approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to use drones for insurance adjustment claims over the past few years.

The move from insurance companies to drop its customers over issues they identify in aerial images of homes comes amid a recent trend where insurers are choosing to leave several states due to high-risk factors that increase the frequency of claims in those areas.

In 2022 and 2023, a plethora of insurance companies left the state of Florida due reasons such as the state’s high storm risk and increasing insurance fraud numbers.

During the same time period, California also began to face an exodus of major insurance companies choosing to leave the state due to California’s insurance laws and the increased risk of wildfires.

Many insurance companies are facing heavy financial pressures due to inflation which has caused an increase in housing and labor costs, resulting in higher insurance claim payouts.

As a response to these financial pressures, consumers have also recently seen an increase in home insurance rates. Over the last two years, rates have increased by 20%, according to a new report from insurance company Insurify. The report also predicts that in 2024, home insurance rates will rise by 6%, which will place the annual average for home insurance costs at $2,522 by the end of the year.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: