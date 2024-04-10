Analysts weigh in on Google-parent Alphabet’s stock after cloud event

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Former executive director of Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity arrested, charged with theft Trial date set for woman accused of theft from CCJ OLLI class examines DNA relationship of Neanderthals and modern humans New PFOA/PFAS standards released by EPA Arizona House Republicans block attempt to repeal 1864 territorial abortion law Reward total: $50,000 for info on fire suspects Local WWI hero Ernest A. Love memorialized with statue at Prescott Regional Airport ‘Yavapalooza’ is back at Yavapai College April 19 PCA reschedules ‘Out of Africa’ events to June 1 Tell us about your collection

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Analysts weigh in on Google-parent Alphabet’s stock after cloud event

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: April 10, 2024 11:03 p.m.

Google has looked at the cloud from both sides and wants a piece of the action.

The search engine giant, owned by Alphabet  (GOOG) , wants to make cloud computing more affordable while pulling in more greenbacks.

Google wants to move into territory staked out by tech rivals Microsoft and Amazon. All three companies could also potentially square off against AI-chip kingpin Nvidia.

On April 9 Alphabet unveiled a central processing unit chip using an Arm Holdings design at the annual Google Cloud Next 2024 convention in Las Vegas. 

The Axion chip is similarly designed to handle AI processes better than traditional central processing units, like Intel's x86 chips. The chip, alongside Google's Tensor processing units, made with help from Broadcom, can be used by Google Cloud customers to help them create AI apps.

“Our first custom Arm-based CPU designed for the data center delivers up to 50% better performance and up to 60% better energy efficiency than comparable current-generation x86-based (processor) instances,” Google Cloud Chief Executive Thomas Kurian said, according to the Economic Times.

The new custom silicon chip processor, which will become available for customers later in 2024, is already powering YouTube ads, the Google Earth Engine, and other Google services.

Analysts react to Google's latest cloud event.

Analysts 'encouraged by Google's progress'

“Google Cloud is the only major cloud provider offering both first-party AI models and third-party AI models on equal footing, which is an incredible differentiator when our partners speak with customers," Kurian said during his keynote address.

Analysts have been reacting to Google's announcements at the cloud event. 

Related: Veteran analyst delivers blunt warning about Nvidia's stock

Wedbush analysts, who have an outperform rating and a $175 price target on Alphabet shares, said they came away from the event encouraged by Google's progress.

The firm said that Google’s most advanced model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, offers significantly larger context windows than leading competitors. 

Wedbush said it was encouraged to see Gemini 1.5 Pro powering enterprise tools like Gemini Code Assist and broader use cases across the Gemini family of models that should drive direct monetization.

"We continue to highlight the strength of Alphabet's competitive positioning more broadly, supported by an unmatched breadth of data to develop and train AI models, AI-optimized compute infrastructure supported by custom silicon, access to leading engineering talent, and close integrations with partners across all layers of the generative AI stack," the analysts said in a research note.

The company's progress includes developing its AI capabilities and commercializing early enterprise solutions with the Axion announcement and a long list of generative AI services and features within Google Cloud that should support growth over a multiyear period, Wedbush said.

Analyst raises price target on Alphabet

The analysts said Google had announced hundreds of new partnerships since the company's previous Cloud Next event last August, and roughly 90% of generative AI unicorns are now Google Cloud customers, up from 70% in August. (Unicorns carry valuations of at least $1 billion.)

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz raised the firm's price target on Alphabet to $185 from $178, while affirming an outperform rating on the shares following its investor meetings. 

More AI Stocks:

Search and Shopping Ads within the company's SGE, or Search Generative Experience, position the company's AI-enabled product to produce durable revenue growth in coming quarters as the most useful information is served to the users, the analyst said.

BMO added that Google's Search market share was up 0.2 percentage points in the U.S. to 93.7% from December 2023 to February 2024 compared with the November 2023-January 2024. Its global market share of 80% "remains stable."

Bank of America Securities analysts said that their top take on the event is Google's hardware advances, Gemini progress, and AI-driven application demos that "should help sentiment on AI capabilities, while the ability to ground models with Google search/data was an appealing capability."

B of A analysts said the Cloud AI cycle could be underappreciated for the industry and a positive driver for Google stock. The investment firm affirmed a buy rating and a $173 price target on the shares.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: