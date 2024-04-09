WNBA ticket prices already reveal Caitlin Clark's massive pull

Caitlin Clark will be drafted to the WNBA in six days.

But while the 2024 WNBA Draft is just an arm's reach away, Clark is still technically not in the league.

That doesn't mean the league isn't already reaping the benefits of the buzz around Clark, who is expected to be drafted with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

While the Fever have been one of the worst teams in the league for the last few years, ticket prices for Fever games are skyrocketing.

According to TickPick, the average purchase price for Indiana Fever road games in 2024 is at $108, which is 151% more than the $43 price from 2023.

The purchase price for most teams entering the 2024 season is generally higher when they play the Fever than their average games. For example, the average purchase price for a Chicago Sky game is $90, but the average purchase price for its June 23 game against the Fever is at $165.

Clark is driving ticket sales

TickPick told TheStreet that it has sold 222% more tickets for WNBA games this year versus this time last year — and the Fever can be thanked for that. TickPick has already sold 86% more tickets for Fever games than it did for all of the 2023 season.

Teams are also trying to market for the entry of Clark to the league.

The Phoenix Mercury advertising tickets for the team's home game against the Fever on June 30, calling the match-up between legendary women's basketball star Diana Taurasi and Clark, "The GOAT vs The Rook."

This moment has become a movement.

Whether you’ve been here for a decade or a day - your chance to witness greatness is here.



Single game tickets against the Indiana Fever are officially on sale NOW!

Because Clark is not yet in the league, the team simply used a silhouette of a player with the number 22, which is Clark's number in college.

Aces move game for more ticket sales

Two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces are taking advantage of the Clark popularity by moving home arenas for its July 2 game against the Fever in anticipation of more fans hoping to see Clark and the Fever. The Aces play in the Michelob Ultra Arena with a seating capacity of around 12,000, but will play that contest against the Fever at T-Mobile Arena, which has a seating capacity of around 18,000 for basketball games.

