Why TikTok is stealing a page from Instagram's playbook

TikTok is working on a new app devoted to photos

Originally called TikTok Photos, the app's new name is TikTok Notes

This comes as parent company ByteDance facea a potential U.S. ban

Despite Facebook still being the platform with the most users, TikTok has risen up over the last few years as the social app of choice for many, especially Gen Z.

The power of TikTok's quick-video formula made the app's popularity surge in 2021, catapulting it past many competitors to the No. 2 spot, right behind Facebook.

It wasn't long before companies from YouTube to Meta adapted their own forms of TikTok's short videos, called "Shorts" for YouTube and "Reels" on Instagram. The message was clear: people were responding strongly to this new content, and in order to compete, the others had to follow TikTok's lead.

But now, an interesting new turn has come in the social media war: TikTok is about to copy another brand's formula.

Some TikTok users have been sharing a new in-app notification they're seeing that reads "TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon!"

The copy goes on to say that any "existing and future public TikTok photo posts" shared on TikTok will be shown on TikTok Notes.

Looks like TikTok is launching a new app for photo posts called 'TikTok Notes'. pic.twitter.com/xTbgcGxJno — Alex Friedman 🤠 (@heyalexfriedman) April 8, 2024

In March, savvy users located code in the TikTok APK file that indicated that Chinese parent company ByteDance is working on an app called TikTok Photos, TechCrunch reports.

In another move to combat slowing growth, TikTok has also launched a new app called TikTok Lite in select countries, including Spain and France, that encourages users to sign up and watch videos in exchange for financial incentives such as gift cards, The Information reports.

TheStreet has reached out to TikTok for comment.

TikTok faces adversity

As the explosive app has continued through its growth spurt, its also met with adversity. On March 13, the House voted strongly in favor of a national TikTok ban unless ByteDance sells off the app.

“Communist China is America’s largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) said in a statement after the vote.

The bill is now in the hands of the Senate Commerce Committee. President Biden has said he would sign the bill if and when it makes it to his desk.

TikTok has responded by spending $2.1 million on ads using the hashtag #KeepTikTok, claiming that "170 million Americans have built a life" on the app and showing personal testimonials from users. It also encourages people to protest the app ban in front of Congress.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell spoke out on April 8 about the potential ban, calling it "a platform that is beholden to our foremost strategic competitor."