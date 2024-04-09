Why TikTok is stealing a page from Instagram's playbook

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Massive food delivery from Latter-day Saints helps stock Prescott-area pantry shelves Astronomy Club favors Chino Valley’s dark sky efforts Local children prepare for solar eclipse with space-themed STEAM workshop Chino Valley High art students shine with state museum, local art exhibits Prescott Valley man sentenced to 20 years after police shoot-out Chino Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor New law puts teeth into oversight of assisted living facilities Longtime Prescott saloon owner, Courthouse Lighting advocate Tommy Meredith dies at 85 $35,000 reward offered for capture of Prescott Valley fire suspects Chino Valley sets slate for Primary Election candidates

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why TikTok is stealing a page from Instagram's playbook

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 4:29 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • TikTok is working on a new app devoted to photos
  • Originally called TikTok Photos, the app's new name is TikTok Notes
  • This comes as parent company ByteDance facea a potential U.S. ban

Despite Facebook still being the platform with the most users, TikTok has risen up over the last few years as the social app of choice for many, especially Gen Z.

The power of TikTok's quick-video formula made the app's popularity surge in 2021, catapulting it past many competitors to the No. 2 spot, right behind Facebook.

Related: TikTok makes desperate move as Senate decides on the app’s future

It wasn't long before companies from YouTube to Meta adapted their own forms of TikTok's short videos, called "Shorts" for YouTube and "Reels" on Instagram. The message was clear: people were responding strongly to this new content, and in order to compete, the others had to follow TikTok's lead.

But now, an interesting new turn has come in the social media war: TikTok is about to copy another brand's formula.

Some TikTok users have been sharing a new in-app notification they're seeing that reads "TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon!"

The copy goes on to say that any "existing and future public TikTok photo posts" shared on TikTok will be shown on TikTok Notes.

Looks like TikTok is launching a new app for photo posts called 'TikTok Notes'. pic.twitter.com/xTbgcGxJno

— Alex Friedman 🤠 (@heyalexfriedman) April 8, 2024

In March, savvy users located code in the TikTok APK file that indicated that Chinese parent company ByteDance is working on an app called TikTok Photos, TechCrunch reports.

In another move to combat slowing growth, TikTok has also launched a new app called TikTok Lite in select countries, including Spain and France, that encourages users to sign up and watch videos in exchange for financial incentives such as gift cards, The Information reports.

TheStreet has reached out to TikTok for comment.

TikTok faces adversity

As the explosive app has continued through its growth spurt, its also met with adversity. On March 13, the House voted strongly in favor of a national TikTok ban unless ByteDance sells off the app.

“Communist China is America’s largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) said in a statement after the vote. 

The bill is now in the hands of the Senate Commerce Committee. President Biden has said he would sign the bill if and when it makes it to his desk.

TikTok has responded by spending $2.1 million on ads using the hashtag #KeepTikTok, claiming that "170 million Americans have built a life" on the app and showing personal testimonials from users. It also encourages people to protest the app ban in front of Congress.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell spoke out on April 8 about the potential ban, calling it "a platform that is beholden to our foremost strategic competitor."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: