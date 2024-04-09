Thousands of shoppers are buying this $40 handheld vacuum at Amazon that's a 'game changer for quick cleanups'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley High art students shine with state museum, local art exhibits Prescott Valley man sentenced to 20 years after police shoot-out Chino Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor New law puts teeth into oversight of assisted living facilities Longtime Prescott saloon owner, Courthouse Lighting advocate Tommy Meredith dies at 85 $35,000 reward offered for capture of Prescott Valley fire suspects PV Town Council hears update on plans to treat PFAS chemicals at three wells City releases process for public participation at Prescott meetings CAFMA knocks down residential structure fire in Prescott Valley Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group contract has expired

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Thousands of shoppers are buying this $40 handheld vacuum at Amazon that's a 'game changer for quick cleanups'

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 1:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes dragging out the full-size vacuum isn't worth the hassle for small messes, so instead, thousands of shoppers are investing in a handheld model that's more convenient and affordable.

The Pemacom Cordless Handheld Vacuum is a no. 1 new release at Amazon and only costs $40. It might not have tons of ratings just yet, but more than 4,000 units have already sold in the past 30 days, so it's likely to have tons of rave reviews in no time. After all, it's equipped with a high-speed motor that produces ample suction power for cleaning up crumbs, pet hair, and dirt with ease. It even comes with interchangeable attachments (a crevice tool and brush head) that make it great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas as well as furniture. 

Pemacom Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The best part about this handheld device is that it can be used practically anywhere thanks to its lightweight, wireless design. It weighs less than 2 pounds and runs for up to 18 minutes on a single charge, which might not sound like a lot of time, but it can tackle several small jobs with efficiency. People use it for cleaning furniture, car interiors, countertops, keyboards, window sills, and more.

As dirt and debris are picked up, it goes through a washable and reusable filtration system that prevents particles from flying back into the air. Then, it's deposited into an 800ml clear dust cup that's easy to empty without getting your hands dirty.

One person said, "It picks up SO much" and even included a video with their review showing how well it works in real-time. "Great compact vacuum for price," they added. "Suction is unbelievable!!!"

"I recently got this portable handheld vacuum, and I must say, it has exceeded my expectations in every aspect," another reviewer wrote. "From its convenient USB charging capability to its impressive suction power, this vacuum is a game-changer for quick cleanups. It effortlessly picks up crumbs, dust, and debris, leaving surfaces spotless. Even on tougher messes like sawdust, it proved its prowess with just a single pass."

You can't go wrong with a cordless handheld vacuum for only $40, so add one to your cart and start reaping the benefits right away. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: