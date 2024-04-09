This underrated Amazon down comforter that feels 'like covering up with a cloud' is secretly on sale for $25

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dewey-Humboldt Days is back Arizonans will be paying taxes on state’s family rebate, for now Prescott Council calls for sales tax hike on ballot Exciting updates coming to our website, dCourier.com CAFMA offers cooking safety tips after stove fire quickly extinguished James Family Prescott YMCA gives kids a healthy start to the summer at Healthy Kids Day Tell us about your collection Courier adds to reward; now $40K for info on fire suspects House of Hope 316 celebrates providing housing to homeless elderly residents Arizona’s Supreme Court says 1864 territorial law on abortions is enforceable in state

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This underrated Amazon down comforter that feels 'like covering up with a cloud' is secretly on sale for $25

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 11:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's no secret that anything made with down filling usually costs a pretty penny, and that's why we were shocked to see a down comforter featured on today's Amazon live event at such an affordable price.

The Sweetcrispy Queen Down Comforter that doubles as a duvet insert is on sale for only $25 right now as long as you apply the 10% on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. Doing so will secure the full discount, shown at checkout. According to the brand, the cover is made of soft microfiber and the filling inside is a mixture of 95% waterfowl down and feather fiber that gives it a cushioned feel.

Amazon live host Devyn Simone noted that it's "very cozy, soft, and heavier, which is a great value," and added, "overall it's great for the cooler months and if you live somewhere northern you can enjoy it all year round."

Sweetcrispy Queen Down Comforter, $25 (was $38) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The box-stitch design keeps all of the fillings evenly distributed throughout the entire blanket no matter how much you might toss and turn at night. Plus, it'll always go back to its original shape even after multiple washes. That's right, this down comforter is also machine-washable and can be dried on a low heat setting for easy cleaning.

It might not have many ratings quite yet, but that will likely change once people know about this underrated Amazon find. One person said, "It's like covering up with a cloud," and described it as "thick and fluffy."

"Down comforters are really a luxury, usually at a steep price," another shopper wrote. "Sweetcrispy, the sleepy-time kings of Amazon, somehow have managed to make down comforters available at an affordable price. This comforter is amazing at keeping you perfectly warm during those chilly winter nights without bringing you into the night sweat zone... it's like it has an internal thermostat to keep you toasty at a temperature that is just right. I would definitely buy a second one."

If you've ever dreamed about sleeping under a down comforter, this is your sign to buy one while the Sweetcrispy Down Comforter is on sale for only $25 at Amazon. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: