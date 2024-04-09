These earbuds have a unique feature AirPods don't offer

Fast Facts

Fairphone's new €149 Fairbuds have all the expected tropes of wireless earbuds but mix things up with replaceable batteries.

Additionally, Fairbuds get a three-year warranty if you register them.

Have you ever wondered what might happen if the battery truly dies in your earbuds? Sure, you're set if it’s AirPods and you have AppleCare. The same goes for Galaxy Buds and Samsung’s warranty. Or you might just go out and invest in a new pair; after all, it could take a bit for the batteries to truly call it quits.

The makers of the highly user-replaceable Fairphone are now tackling the problem of aging earbuds batteries with a fully repairable pair. Fairphone’s latest Fairbuds are €149 and exclusive to Europe now, but they’re designed to last longer than competing true wireless earbuds.

Fairbuds come with a two-year warranty out of the box, but you get an extra year if you register the earbuds. Rather than having non-replaceable batteries in the left and right earbuds and the carrying case, the batteries are fully replaceable. The 45mAh battery in each earbud and the 500mAh battery in the case can be replaced when needed.

A look at the various components of Fairphone's Fairbuds. Fairphone

This way, if the Fairbuds still sound good and get the job done, you don’t need to toss and invest in another pair but rather swap the batteries. You can also swap the tips of the earbuds and the silicon ring, both designed to ensure a comfortable fit.

Aside from the user-replaceable batteries, the Fairbuds are a pretty standard pair of true wireless earbuds. Powering the audio are titanium-coated 11-millimeter drivers, and these boast active noise cancellation.

Like with the Fairphone, Fairbuds are cutting against the standard tropes and striving to improve repairability. If you’re sold and are in Europe, you can get Fairbuds in black and white for €149. It remains to be seen if they launch in the United States, but time will tell.

