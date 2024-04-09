More people watched Women's NCAA Final than the Men's for first time ever

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dewey-Humboldt Days is back Arizonans will be paying taxes on state’s family rebate, for now Prescott Council calls for sales tax hike on ballot Exciting updates coming to our website, dCourier.com CAFMA offers cooking safety tips after stove fire quickly extinguished James Family Prescott YMCA gives kids a healthy start to the summer at Healthy Kids Day Tell us about your collection Courier adds to reward; now $40K for info on fire suspects House of Hope 316 celebrates providing housing to homeless elderly residents Arizona’s Supreme Court says 1864 territorial law on abortions is enforceable in state

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

More people watched Women's NCAA Final than the Men's for first time ever

Colin Salao
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 10:49 p.m.

More people watched the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship Game than the Men's National Championship game for the first time in history, per data from Sports Media Watch. 

The Men's National Championship game on April 8 — which saw the University of Connecticut Huskies prevail, 75-60, over the Purdue Boilermakers — was seen by an average of 14.823 million viewers across TBS, TNT and TruTV, according to Sports TV Ratings.

That's the second lowest rated Men's Championship of all time, and over 4 million viewers less less than the 18.89 million for the Women's Championship Game that had the University of South Carolina Gamecocks defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-75, on Sunday, April 8.

There was actually some precedent for this, as the Women's Final Four game that had Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes defeat Paige Bueckers and the Huskies had 14.42 million viewers across ESPN channels, more than either of the Men's Final Four games.

Clark's gargantuan rise clearly helped steer the rise on the Women's side, but there were also some drivers for the low number on the Men's side.

Related: Women's basketball is gaining ground, but is March Madness ready to rival the men's game?

The game aired on Turner cable channels, which generally don't have as big of a reach as broadcast channels like ABC, where the Women's Final aired.

The 2024 Women's Final actually had more viewers than any of the Men's Championship games broadcasted on Warner Bros. Discovery's  (WBD)  Turner channels over the last decade.

Here's how the 18.7 million average viewers for the 2024 Women's National Championship Game compares to the last decade of Men's Games.#NCAAWBB #MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/FQanxNuh2h

— Colin Salao (@colincsalao) April 8, 2024

However, the Women's Final Four game of Iowa and UConn was aired on Disney-owned  (DIS)  ESPN's cable channels and still outpaced any of the two Men's Final Four games.

On the Men's Championship side, there were also complaints about the late start time. The game tipped off at 9:20 p.m. Eastern Time on a Monday.

The Women's game did air on the favorable day of Sunday, though it tipped at 3 p.m. Eastern Time instead of a primetime slot.

But perhaps that biggest drawback for the Men's side could still go back to what many pundits have been pointing at all season — the lack of star power. Men's athletes are able to go to the NBA after just one year, making it harder for players to gain a following or emotional investment from the fans.

Related: WNBA Commissioner has big plans for the league's next media rights deal

LeBron James made this exact point during the episode of his podcast "Mind The Game" that released on April 9.

"[The men] have the ability to go to the NBA right after our freshman year," James said. "In the Women's game, you have the ability to build your legacy and build your rapport and brand with that fanbase, with that community."

The WNBA rules that player are only able to declare for the draft if they turn 22-years-old during the year when the draft takes place. NBA aspirants can declare if they are just 19-years-old on the year of the draft.

That makes it so that many Women's players play out all four years in college, which is what the likes of Clark and Angel Reese have done.

Some of the biggest top college stars in the Men's game only spent a year before getting drafted with a top pick in the NBA. These are the likes of Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, and John Wall. Top high school prospect Cooper Flagg will likely spend just one year at Duke before going to the NBA.

The question will still be up in the air whether the Women's game can sustain its viewership push with Clark set to be drafted to the WNBA on April 15; The other Final Four Women's game between NC State and South Carolina saw 7.1 million viewers, still a strong performance compared to past years, but less than the both Men's Final Four games.

But the Women's side will still enter next year with big names like coach Dawn Staley, Bueckers, and University of Southern California's JuJu Watkins, who was only a freshman this year, that could help carry the torch after Clark goes pro.

Related: How NCAA Women's Final record viewership stacks up to the men's

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: