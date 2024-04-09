Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs weigh in on economy, interest rates

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley High art students shine with state museum, local art exhibits Prescott Valley man sentenced to 20 years after police shoot-out Chino Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor New law puts teeth into oversight of assisted living facilities Longtime Prescott saloon owner, Courthouse Lighting advocate Tommy Meredith dies at 85 $35,000 reward offered for capture of Prescott Valley fire suspects PV Town Council hears update on plans to treat PFAS chemicals at three wells City releases process for public participation at Prescott meetings CAFMA knocks down residential structure fire in Prescott Valley Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group contract has expired

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs weigh in on economy, interest rates

Dan Weil
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 1:03 a.m.

More people are coming to believe in the strength of the U.S. economy.

Friday’s employment news confirmed the strength. Non-farm payrolls surged 303,000 in March, the most in nearly a year, and unemployment eased to 3.8%.

"The U.S. economy is really firing on all cylinders, creating more jobs than anticipated," said George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars.

Immigration in particular has boosted supply – in the form of additional workers – and demand – in the form of spending – for the economy.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, gave pointed commentary on interest rates.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

The U.S. economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.4% in the fourth quarter and 4.9% in the third quarter. The Atlanta Fed’s GDP tracker forecasts first-quarter growth of 2.5%.

"With jobs and wages rising and inflation moderating, Americans will continue to spend this year, extending the economic expansion," said Comerica Bank's chief economist, Bill Adams.

They certainly have plenty to spend. Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at wealth manager Evelyn Partners, notes that nominal labor income, which includes wages, hours worked, and the broader labor market, rose 6% in March from a year earlier.

That's nearly double the rate of inflation in February.

Related: Jobs report smashes forecasts as red hot labor market confounds Wall Street

Of course, the stronger the economy, the less room for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. In March, the median forecast of Fed officials totaled three rate cuts for this year. However, interest-rate futures traders offer only a 48% probability that the Fed will reduce rates that many times.

And a growing number of experts, including Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, predict the Fed will not reduce rates in 2024.

Harvard economist Larry Summers, a former Treasury secretary, even sees a 15% or more chance that the Fed’s next move will be to increase interest rates.

The Fed’s federal funds rate target now stands at 5.25% to 5.50%, after the central bank executed 11 rate hikes from March 2022 to July 2023.

Goldman Sachs’ revamps GDP outlook 

Getting back to the economy, Goldman Sachs, whose commentary is widely respected by financial markets, estimates full-year 2024 GDP growth of 2.5% after last week’s job data. That’s far above what it said is a 1.4% market consensus.

Related: Americans doubt the economy's stunning success — they shouldn't

Goldman’s forecast, of course, jibes with a view of Fed caution regarding cutting rates.

“The Fed had already been apprehensive about cutting rates in the summer, and a stronger economy certainly does not make the case for monetary easing," said Lagarias of Mazars.

Jamie Dimon offers a hard-nosed reminder of risks

If market interest rates move higher, that could mean trouble for the economy, says legendary banker Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase.

In his annual shareholder letter, he said that after three regional banks failed in the spring of 2023, “we thought that the banking crisis was over.”

Related: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivers stark warning on inflation, economy

“However, we stipulated that the crisis was over provided that interest rates didn’t go up dramatically and we didn’t experience a serious recession.”

So here’s the kicker, “If long-end rates go up over 6% and a recession accompanies this increase, there will be plenty of stress,” Dimon said. And that stress will “not just come in the banking system but with leveraged companies and others.”

The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.42% Monday, and the 30-year yield at 4.55%. It’s unclear which of them Dimon had in mind.

More Economic Analysis:

In any case, “a simple 2 percentage-point increase in rates essentially reduced the value of most financial assets by 20%,” he said. “And … office real estate may be worth even less due to the effects of recession and higher vacancies.”

The economy may not be ready for the Fed’s higher-for-longer interest-rate policy, Dimon said. “We should consider that rates have been extremely low for a long time. It’s hard to know how many investors and companies are truly prepared for a higher rate environment.”

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: