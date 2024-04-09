OFFERS
BMW is partnering with a high-performance firm for its future EVs

James Ochoa
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 11 p.m.

As BMW  (BMWYY)  prepares to release its next line of battery-electric vehicles, the Bavarian auto maker is getting a helping hand from a very experienced manufacturer of high-performance EVs.

Rimac Technology Campus, near Zagreb, Croatia

BMW&solRimac

BMW teams with Rimac on battery technology

According to a statement released on April 9, BMW has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Croatian EV firm Rimac on high voltage battery technology for battery electric vehicles in BMW Groups range.

The partnership, according to Rimac, is the largest that the firm has undertaken thus far. Much of its campus near Zagreb, Croatia will be dedicated to this specific project, which will include new, sophisticated automated production lines for EV batteries. 

In its release, BMW says it chose Rimac because of its position as a "Tier 1 supplier" that specializes in automotive electrification. The Croatian automaker's portfolio of in-house developed EV products and solutions like high-voltage battery packs, e-axles, and electronics and software solutions allows even large, established manufacturers like BMW to customize certain products to its needs.

Mate Rimac, chief executive officer of Rimac Automobili, during a keynote speech at the IAA Munich Motor Show in Munich, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Though much has not been said on which cars will feature Rimac parts, the partnership is a full circle moment for Rimac Group founder and CEO Mate Rimac, whose first foray into EV wizardry began with an old BMW 3-series that became his first test mule for electric power.

CEO built his first electric car at age 20

"My business journey began with a 1984 BMW 3 Series that I converted into an electric car in my garage at the age of 20, so it’s a perfect piece of symmetry to partner with the BMW Group today," Rimac said in a statement. "This marks a pivotal moment in the growth of Rimac Technology, from humble beginnings to a major long-term partnership with one of the greatest automotive brands in the world."

A Rimac Nevera at the New York International Auto Show

James Ochoa

Before Rimac became partners with BMW, the Croatian automaker gained a following by creating high-performance EVs. One of its creations, the $2.3 million Nevera hypercar is capable of earth-shattering performance. 

Powered by four, independent electric motors, the Nevera produces a total of 1,914 horsepower, allowing it to go from 0-60 mph in an eye-watering 1.74 seconds, 0-100 in just 3.21 seconds, and up to a top speed of 256 miles per hour. Additionally, the car holds a Guinness World Record for "fastest speed driving in reverse," going 275.74 km/h, or 171.34 mph. 

The EV maker is currently also in development of a hybrid engine that will be used in Bugatti's next hypercar. 

More Business of EVs:

Details of BMW's partnership with Rimac are very limited at the moment, though more details are to come at a later date. BMW is expected to release an EV in 2025 based off of the recently-revealed Neue Klasse designs and is expected to dedicate more of its resources towards EV production. 

