Analyst revises Nvidia stock price target on China update

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley High art students shine with state museum, local art exhibits Prescott Valley man sentenced to 20 years after police shoot-out Chino Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor New law puts teeth into oversight of assisted living facilities Longtime Prescott saloon owner, Courthouse Lighting advocate Tommy Meredith dies at 85 $35,000 reward offered for capture of Prescott Valley fire suspects PV Town Council hears update on plans to treat PFAS chemicals at three wells City releases process for public participation at Prescott meetings CAFMA knocks down residential structure fire in Prescott Valley Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group contract has expired

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Analyst revises Nvidia stock price target on China update

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 12:03 a.m.

Nvidia  (NVDA)  is looking to the East.

The semiconductor titan is said to be partnering with the Indonesian telecommunications firm Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison on a project expected to bolster local telecommunications infrastructure and digital talent, CNBC reported on April 4, citing Indonesia’s communication minister.

The new facility will reportedly be based in Surakarta, Central Java province, and will bolster local telecommunications infrastructure, human resources, and digital talent.

Nvidia makes chips for artificial intelligence and has an estimated 80% share of the market for AI-powering processors. 

The company is in a strong position since AI could potentially change, well, just about everything.

Last month, Indosat said it was ready to integrate Nvidia’s next-generation chip architecture, Blackwell, into its infrastructure, with “the goal of propelling Indonesia into a new era of sovereign AI and technological advancement.”

Nvidia’s increased presence in Indonesia highlights a broader push into Southeast Asia this year as data demand in the region is booming.

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, US, on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Analysts see 'signs of life in China'

It's an important move for Nvidia, considering that the Asia-Pacific region is the world's largest market for semiconductors, accounting for more than half of the global market share. The area is also home to some of the world's largest chipmakers.

China is the world’s largest semiconductor market, representing 31.4% of worldwide final sales or $180 billion out of $574 billion in 2022, Citigroup said in October.

Related: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivers stark warning on inflation, economy

Last year, global semiconductor revenue declined 11% year-over-year, with imports of semiconductors and integrated circuits in China witnessing their largest-ever drop.

However, things may be picking up, according to KeyBanc analysts John Vinh and Jim Long, who said they saw "signs of life in China" as they raised their price targets for Nvidia and other chipmakers.

"We were surprised to hear commentary from distribution in China that demand appears to be picking up," the analysts wrote in a research note. "It’s unclear whether this is true end-demand or simply restocking; however, resales in the China market appear to be tracking better than (the rest of the world)."

Vinh and Long raised their price targets for Nvidia to $1,200 from $1,100 while keeping an overweight rating.

The analysts said positive implications include supply chain feedback for Nvidia’s GB200 computer systems for networking. GB200 systems with average selling prices of $1.5 million to $2 million are expected to become a mainstream configuration in 2025, generating as much as $90 billion to $140 billion in revenues alone.

The analysts said, among other things, that supply chain feedback indicates GB200 systems with average selling prices of $1.5 million to $2 million are expected to become a mainstream configuration in 2025, generating as much as $90 billion to $140 billion in revenues alone.

Other tech stocks boosted

“Feedback from Asia indicates that end-demand trends across all major end-markets (auto, industrial, consumer) with the exception of AI continue to be weak,” the analysts said. 

“However, 1Q is tracking to be the bottom with most channel partners expecting sequential growth in 2Q/3Q but at a more measured pace, and clearly not V-shaped," they added.

 More Tech Stocks:

In February, Nvidia walloped Wall Street's elevated fourth-quarter-earnings estimates, as revenue increased by a mind-blowing 265% to $22.1 billion, its third consecutive quarter of triple-digit growth.

Earnings jumped 486% to $5.16 per share, boosted by the company’s highly profitable graphics-processing units or GPUs.

Goldman Sachs analysts declared Nvidia's shares "the most important stock on planet Earth."

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, has said that he thinks AI demand growth is a “huge opportunity” for the company and that he expects the embrace of accelerated computing and generative AI to provide tailwinds for years.

In addition to Nvidia, KeyBanc raised its price target for Qualcomm  (QCOM)  to $205 per share from $180 and boosted Monolithic Power Systems'  (MPWR)  to $850 from $830.

KeyBanc also increased its Arm Holdings  (ARM)  price target to $135 from $120, and its Micron Technology  (MU)  target to $150 from $130. It slashed its Marvell Technology  (MRVL)  price target to $90 from $95.

The analysts said they saw "moderately negative implications for Marvell" as its design win for next-generation Trainium machine learning accelerator at Amazon's  (AMZN)  Amazon Web Services has been delayed and is likely to ramp in 2025 compared with the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts maintained their overweight rating and a $1,200 price target on Nvidia, noting the continued strong momentum in AI as a driving force for the company, and anticipating another significant beat and raise in performance.

Nvidia remains a top pick for Cantor Fitzgerald because upcoming earnings are anticipated to serve as a catalyst for further stock appreciation.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: