Adoption Spotlight: Andre
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 8:27 p.m.
Andre is a fun loving young man who enjoys playing with his WWE action figures, going to the arcade, and drawing. He loves watching and playing football, especially as a lineman and would like to be on a wrestling team for his school. At school, Andre enjoys learning about other cultures, history, and math. Get to know Andre and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
