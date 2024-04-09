OFFERS
Dewey-Humboldt Days is back Arizonans will be paying taxes on state's family rebate, for now Prescott Council calls for sales tax hike on ballot Exciting updates coming to our website, dCourier.com CAFMA offers cooking safety tips after stove fire quickly extinguished James Family Prescott YMCA gives kids a healthy start to the summer at Healthy Kids Day Tell us about your collection Courier adds to reward; now $40K for info on fire suspects House of Hope 316 celebrates providing housing to homeless elderly residents Arizona's Supreme Court says 1864 territorial law on abortions is the law of the land

Tuesday, April 09
Adoption Spotlight: Andre

Andre. (Courtesy)

Andre. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 9, 2024 8:27 p.m.

Andre is a fun loving young man who enjoys playing with his WWE action figures, going to the arcade, and drawing. He loves watching and playing football, especially as a lineman and would like to be on a wrestling team for his school. At school, Andre enjoys learning about other cultures, history, and math. Get to know Andre and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

