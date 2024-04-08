OFFERS
Trader Joe's brings back popular (and cheap) item

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: April 8, 2024 3:37 p.m.

If you treated the past weekend as an opportunity to get ahead of chores and tick off boxes by running uncompleted errands, you aren't alone. 

To many people, a grocery store run is a routine and unexciting demand of modernity. 

But to Trader Joe's shoppers, a trip to the budget grocery store can feel like a mini adventure. 

This is partly because the private grocery store, which is owned partly by the heirs to the Aldi grocery store fortune, can stretch your dollar a long way. And that's particularly important recently, as food prices were up 0.4% in February compared with the month prior, according to the consumer price index. 

And when you break it down by aisle, things seem even pricier. 

Here's a look at some of the food prices that rose the most between January 2023 and January 2024:

  • Fresh fruit: up 1.4%
  • Cereals and bakery goods: up 1.5%
  • Poultry: up 1.7%
  • Fats and oils: up 1.9%
  • Processed fruits and veggies: up 2.5%
  • Nonalcoholic drinks: up 3.4%
  • Sugar and sweets: up 4.4%
  • Beef and veal: up 7.7%

Luckily for Trader Joe's shoppers, you can still get a dozen organic pasture-raised eggs for $4.99, Organic Free Range Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts for $6.99, and a banana for just $0.23. 

But it's not just its lower-than-average prices that keep people coming through TJ's doors. 

Plenty of folks love Trader Joe's for its more exciting and unusual finds, often in the form of snacks and prepared dinners. Shoppers can find inventive goodies like frozen spanakopita, cookie-batter ice cream, cinnamon-bun Joe-Joe's (its take on Oreos), and air-fryer friendly crispy tempura vegetable bird's nests to try without breaking the wallet.

Best of all, Trader Joe's' return policy is generous, allowing even the most adventurous shoppers to return products they don't like. In fact, many stores welcome feedback

Trader Joe's brings back a popular item

From time to time, however, Trader Joe's will discontinue an item without giving much of a reason. Some items, like Peppermint Joe-Joe's and Jingle Jangle holiday mix, are limited editions for the holidays. 

But others, like the popular Lemon Torchietti Pasta, disappear from shelves without much forewarning or explanation. 

Many shoppers purport the pasta, which comes from Italy and has a citrusy twist. It hasn't been available since March 2023, but recent reports indicate the Torchietti is back for just $2.99 for a one-pound (454 gr.) box.

"I've been looking for this since last March (just posted about it last week even), and was so thrilled to see it back on shelves in my San Francisco store," one Reddit user posted on the Trader Joe's subreddit. "Soooo good I definitely stocked up."

"Made my day!!!" another wrote. 

"My go to meal is putting a little butter or olive oil on it, and serving with steamed broccoli and lemon pepper chicken. Quick n easy!" another volunteered. 

"Same! I've never seen this and yet I feel the need to buy TWO boxes. Lol," another wrote.

In addition to bringing back old favorites, Trader Joe's has also introduced several new items for the warmer months ahead, including: 

  • Nothing But Sweet Potato Dog Treats: $4.99
  • Vanilla Cookie Thins: $4.49
  • Brown Sugar Boba Mochi: $2.99
  • Sous Vide Turkey Breast Tenderloins: $8.99
  • Organic Couscous: $1.79
  • Brown Butter Salted Caramel Mini Biscotti: $4.99

