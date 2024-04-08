This is how crazy Buffalo got during the eclipse

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley High art students shine with state museum, local art exhibits Prescott Valley man sentenced to 20 years after police shoot-out Chino Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor New law puts teeth into oversight of assisted living facilities Longtime Prescott saloon owner, Courthouse Lighting advocate Tommy Meredith dies at 85 $35,000 reward offered for capture of Prescott Valley fire suspects PV Town Council hears update on plans to treat PFAS chemicals at three wells City releases process for public participation at Prescott meetings CAFMA knocks down residential structure fire in Prescott Valley Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group contract has expired

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This is how crazy Buffalo got during the eclipse

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: April 8, 2024 8:28 p.m.

With the April 8 “Great North American Eclipse” following a path of totality that starts in Mexico and goes as far north of Montreal, millions of tourists are traveling to catch a glimpse of a natural phenomenon that is not expected to be visible from anywhere in North America again until 2044.

For New Yorkers, the most accessible city in the path of totality has been the upstate town of Buffalo on the U.S.-Canada border and I had a chance to come up to see it along with the one million other tourists who descended upon the city.

Related: I rode in a float during Mardi Gras in New Orleans — here's what it was like

“Close” is still an eight-hour Amtrak train ride and I pulled into Buffalo the night before just past nine at night. As a Canadian from an entirely different part of the country on the West Coast, it was also interesting to experience just how close Buffalo is to Canada and how much proximity to the culture seeps in — the first thing I saw when stepping outside the train station was the glowing red of a Tim Hortons.

Eclipse watchers sit on the lawn at the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York.

Veronika Bondarenko

Special glasses, crowds and eclipse craziness: Here is what was happening in upstate New York

But I was here to experience an eclipse and it felt like the entire area was buzzing with it. Road signs reminded people not to stare into the sun while locals I interacted with told me that tourists had been coming in from as far as Chile and the Netherlands all week. Many of the cafes served “eclipse-themed” treats (moon pies made up of two Oreos) and drinks (sodas and coffee drinks with starry names and food coloring).

More Travel:

In the end, the friends I had come with and I ended up driving to another nearby city in the eclipse’s path of totality: Rochester, New York. The George Eastman Museum, a photography museum built on the estate of the late namesake inventor of the Kodak camera, has a luxurious garden lawn and was holding an eclipse viewing called “Focus, Click, Totality!” — both locals and tourists had been driving in all day with blankets, telescopes and binoculars.

The prelude to the eclipse began when, at around 3 p.m., it started slowly growing dark. It wasn’t a sudden light-switch moment but a gradual darkening uncharacteristic for that early in the day at this time of year.

Veronika Bondarenko watches the eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Veronika Bondarenko

‘Watch out, it’s going to eclipse’

“Is it going to rain?” one of the people who had come to watch the eclipse was overheard asking without realizing the question sounded silly in the circumstances.

“No, it’s going to eclipse,” someone else responded back caustically.

The sky as captured at 3:10 p.m.

Veronika Bondarenko

The sky as captured at 3:20 p.m.

Veronika Bondarenko

The sky as captured at 3:24 p.m.

Veronika Bondarenko

But the rain question was not entirely off-base because it was a cloudy day and, as a result, we could not see the types of moon and sun views with glowing rings that are commonly associated with eclipses (it also meant that the special eclipse glasses that so many had stocked up and were warned to wear so as to not look directly into the sun did not come in handy for more than cool photos like the one you see above.) 

Instead, it got dark while small traces of light appeared in the sky for the three minutes the moon’s movements were eclipsing the sun. The most magical moment, for me at least, was seeing it get dark and then get light again so suddenly, like an electric light switch made by nature. 

The next eclipse visible from anywhere in North America is in 2044 but, who knows, I may become one of those chasers who travel around the world to catch glimpses of these things.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: