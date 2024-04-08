OFFERS
Rodeo Roundup: Introducing 2024 Prescott Frontier Days junior ambassadors

From left, top row, Devyn Blackmore, Gianna Minton, Hope Collins, and bottom row, Jolee Hunt, Sahalie Maurer and Adeline Schendel are 2024 Prescott Frontier Days junior ambassadors. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: April 8, 2024 2:46 p.m.

The PFD Youth Initiative Team is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 PFD Junior Ambassador scholarships. The team received 18 applications from high achievers at nine different high schools and learning institutions within Yavapai County.

Congratulations to this stellar group and welcome to the PFD rodeo family!

Taking the reins this year are co-team leads Devyn Blackmore and Gianna Minton.

Devyn attends Trinity Christian School as well as working in PFD rodeo production and administration. She is scheduled to attend Abilene Christian University this fall.

Gianna, 18, graduated from the Prescott High School online program and will be learning rodeo administration. Her plans include attending the Interior Design Institute and continuing with the horsemanship industry through training and showing horses in various disciplines.

Hope Collins is 17 and attends the Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center. She has a life-long love of horses and photography and looks forward to pursuing both as careers as well as attending college.

Jolee Hunt, 18, attends Prescott High School. This will be her second year helping the Justin Sports Medicine Team at the rodeo; she later plans to attend NAU for sports medicine.

Sahalie Maurer is 17 and attends the Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center; she has extensive experience with agriculture and livestock. She looks forward to attending Arizona State University and then going to law school.

Adeline Schendel, 17, attends the Insight Academy of Arizona. She plans to stay involved with the ranching community and attend Central Arizona College.

The 2024 Junior Ambassadors will be helping PFD with tasks such as rodeo production and administration, contestant services, fashion/merchandise, website/social media management, event planning/coordination, customer relations, animal health, sales, graphic design, sports medicine, audio visual/camera operations, and marketing.

Many thanks to the school administrators, librarians, parents and others who helped distribute the nomination forms and got the word out. PFD looks forward to guiding this team that has shown interest in the enhancement, preservation and continuation of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” and western traditions.

The 137th “World’s Oldest Rodeo” will be July 1-7, 2024.

Information and photos provided by Prescott Frontier Days. For more information, visit worldsoldestrodeo.com.

